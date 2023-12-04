In Memoriam Charles R. Schanz June 23, 1928-March 8, 2023

In Memoriam

Charles R. Schanz

COOPERSTOWN—Charles R. Schanz of Cooperstown passed away peacefully at his home with family members by his side on March 8, 2023, at the age of 94. Charlie was born in Suffern, New York on June 23, 1928, to Charles J. and Elizabeth A. Schanz. Charlie was raised in Ramsey, New Jersey together with his sister, Mary. He graduated from Ramsey High School in 1946, where he was a standout basketball and baseball player. He went on to study business at Muhlenberg College and Ryder College, where he played basketball and graduated with a BS in business administration. He would recount playing college basketball tournaments in Madison Square Garden to his children and grandchildren. Charlie married Barbara M. Cox, also of Ramsey New Jersey, in 1956. They would go on to have three children and celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary in September 2022.

After graduating college, Charlie began his professional career with the WT Grant Company, where he worked for almost 25 years. While at Grant’s, he managed a number of stores throughout the Northeast including stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New York. He was eventually promoted to district manager, responsible for supervising 36 stores in Western, Massachusetts and later 30 stores in New York.

In 1976, Charlie began to open independent variety retail stores of his own, eventually owning and operating three in the Capital District area of New York for 28 years. Charlie became a member of the New York Central Mutual Insurance Company Board of Directors in 1986 and was active right up until his passing. It was a longstanding relationship that he very much enjoyed and esteemed. He had a community spirit which led him to be involved in various community organizations. He was the director of the Chamber of Commerce in Westfield, Massachusetts from 1968-1970, was on the Industrial Development Commission for Westfield, Massachusetts from 1968-1971 and was president of the Westfield, Massachusetts Tennis Association from 1968-1969.

Charlie was an accomplished basketball player and later, tennis player and golfer. He was especially proficient at tennis and garnered numerous championships at every club he played at. He also frequently played in and won tournaments held in Bermuda, Florida and throughout New York and New England. Upon retirement, he was on the tennis court or golf course almost on a daily basis and continued to play both sports into his 95th year. He enjoyed a wide circle of friends at the various golf and tennis clubs to which he belonged, especially the Cooperstown Country Club where he was president from 1984 to 1987. In the 1970s, Barbara and Charlie started spending winters in Nokomis, Florida, where they built another circle of close friends.

Charlie leaves behind his beloved wife, Barbara; his three children, son James Schanz of Saratoga Springs, New York, daughter Kimberley Lierheimer (Paul) of Tucson, Arizona, and son Charles Schanz Jr. (Norma) of Guilderland, New York; his two grandchildren, Taylor (Emily) Lierheimer and Drew (Erin) Lierheimer; as well as his niece, Betsy Dooley. Charlie was dearly loved by family and friends and highly regarded for his kindness, generosity, inclusiveness and gregarious affability.