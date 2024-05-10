In Memoriam

Charles W. Lamb, PhD

1938-2024

COOPERSTOWN—Charles William Lamb, PhD, whose career as a clinical psychologist in Cooperstown spanned over five decades, passed away following a long battle with Parkinson’s disease in the early-morning hours of Monday, April 29, 2024 at Woodside Hall in Cooperstown with family by his side. He was 86.

Born March 29, 1938 in Englewood, New Jersey, Charlie was a son of Charles Lamb and Justine (Clay) Lamb. He spent his early years in Englewood and later in West Winfield, New York, where he learned to love basketball, golf, and the outdoors. Charlie enjoyed spending his summers working as a camp counselor and vacationing in Lake Placid. The family moved to Fremont, Ohio, where he met Lois Ann Deppen. They married in 1957 and together, they started their family. Charlie graduated from Oberlin College in 1963. After earning his PhD in clinical psychology from The Ohio State University in 1966, Charlie became the director of psychology at Columbus State Hospital. From 1968-69, he was an assistant professor of psychology at SUNY Buffalo. In 1969, the family moved to Cooperstown when Charlie became the chief psychologist at Bassett Hospital.

In 1978, Charlie married Barbara Jorgensen. Theirs was a love story for the ages, and he remained devoted to Barbara through his final days. He was an avid boater, and meticulously cared for their wooden boat, Lambcruiser. Together, Barbara and Charlie cruised Otsego Lake, enjoying sunsets, nature, and all creatures great and small. Charlie was passionate about golf and was a regular at Leatherstocking Golf Course, where he took great pleasure in walking the course while joking with his friends. He loved folk music, and enjoyed the sing-alongs at Woodside Hall with Barbara by his side.

After 29 years, Charlie retired from Bassett in 1997 and opened an independent practice in clinical psychology. Charlie retired again in 2018 at the age of 80. An avid reader and writer, Charlie published numerous articles in professional journals. From 1997-2000, he also wrote a weekly column, “Lamb’s Tales,” for “The Freeman’s Journal.”

Charlie is survived by his wife of 45 years, Barbara, of Cooperstown; daughter Susan Lamb and husband Clif Buell of Apalachicola, Florida; son William Lamb and wife Laura Bliss Lamb of Cooperstown; a brother, David (Vickie) Lamb; nieces Tricia (Michael) McElfresh and Lisa (Scott) Stuart; great-nephew Casey McElfresh; and great-nieces Ivy McElfresh, Anya Stuart, and Brynn Stuart, all of Clyde, Ohio. He was predeceased by his parents.

Charlie often spoke of one’s ability to raise or lower the temperature in a room simply by entering it. To all those who lowered the temperature—the expert caregivers at Bassett, the compassionate team at Woodside Hall, the helping hands from Helios Care, and loving family and friends who supported us over the last three months—we are forever grateful.

According to his wishes, Charlie will be laid to rest in a graveside service at Lakewood Cemetery, Cooperstown at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2024, with the Rev. Betsy Jay officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at Woodside Hall at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Helios Care, the Woodside Hall Activities Fund or the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

Arrangements are with the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.