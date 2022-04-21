In Memoriam Cynthia J. McCarthy, 87 July 01, 1934 – April 08, 2022 

In Memoriam

ONEONTA – Cynthia Lorenz McCarthy, 87, went home to be with the Lord, on Friday, April 8, 2022. She passed away peacefully in her home following a brief illness.

Cynthia was born July 1, 1934 in Lohrville, Iowa the daughter of Russell and Inez Lorenz.

Cynthia married Keith McCarthy on July 6, 1957 at the Methodist Church in Sharon Springs, NY. Prior to Keith’s death in 2007, they had made their home in Oneonta for 47 years, where Cynthia continued to live until her passing.

At the age of nine Cynthia’s father, a superintendent of schools, passed away from diabetes. Cynthia and her mother, an art teacher, traveled extensively, eventually settling in Sharon Springs, NY. Cynthia graduated from Sharon Springs high school and then attended the State University College of Oneonta, majoring in education. Cynthia taught in both the North Tonawanda School District and the New Hartford School District. Cynthia returned to Oneonta to teach young children as part of the Bugbee Migrant Child Care Program. She concluded her teaching career at Center Street Elementary School, Oneonta, retiring in 1996. She was a dedicated teacher who will always be remembered by her students and colleagues.

Cynthia was a member of St. James Episcopal Church where she taught Sunday School for over 12 years. She was also active in Girl Scouts as a leader, Oneonta Parks and Recreation, Family Services, and book club with many friends from within the community.

Cynthia is survived by her four children; Kathleen McCarthy of Lockport, Susan (James) Benjamin of Oneonta, Kevin McCarthy of Fairport, and William (Katherine) McCarthy of Boston, MA; five grandchildren, Nicole (Antowne) Leslie, Kaitlyn (Billy) Weakland, Kiersten (Peter) Rhoades, Nicholas Benjamin, and Megan Benjamin. She is also survived by her five great grandchildren; Jaidyn, Ayana, Noah, Abigail, and Landon; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Cynthia was predeceased by her husband, Keith, her parents; Inez and Russell, her sister Virginia Belle, and her brother Charles.

Cynthia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and GG. Her greatest joy was watching her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren live life.

The family thanks Helios Care for the support and care they provided Cynthia. The family especially thanks her friends of over 60 years, Don and Marilyn Ball.

Friends are invited to join a celebration of Cynthia’s life at St. James Church, 305 Main St., Oneonta, on Saturday April 30, at 11:00 a.m., with the Rev. Kenneth Hunter, as celebrant. Interment will take place at St. James Columbarium, with a reception to follow in the Great Hall at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Dollar for Scholars, PO Box 1083, Oneonta, NY or by visiting their online site; or Family Services, 277 Chestnut Street, Oneonta, NY 13820.

Online condolences may be made at www.lhpfuneralhome.com; the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz St., Oneonta, is serving the family.