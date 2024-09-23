In Memoriam

Deborah H. Clegg

1951-2024

DEBORAH H. CLEGG

(Photo provided)

HARTWICK—Deborah H. Clegg, a beloved and vital part of the Hartwick community, especially the fire and EMS group of first responders, passed away unexpectedly yet peacefully Thursday morning, September 19, 2024 at her home in Hartwick. She was 73.

Deborah Diane Harper was born September 3, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Thamar L. “Tim” Harper, Sr. and Harriette E. (Preston) Harper. In 1954, the Harpers moved to Milford, and Deb attended school there until the early 1960s, when they moved to Hartwick. She attended the Hartwick Grade Center until the sixth grade, and then attended Cooperstown Central School and graduated with the Class of 1969. She went on to graduate from SUNY Agricultural and Technical College at Cobleskill, where she earned an associate degree in accounting. For 10 years she worked as a bookkeeper and accountant for L.P. Butts Inc. in Oneonta, and then went to work in the same capacity for 38 years at Otsego Electric Cooperative Inc.

On May 10, 1980, Deb married Ronald George Clegg in a ceremony at the Hartwick United Methodist Church, and they made their home on East Main Street in Hartwick.

For many years, Deb dedicated her life to fire and EMS service, both in Hartwick and at the county level. She was an active member and treasurer of Hartwick Fire Department Company No. 1, as well as a member, and for many years served as captain of the Hartwick Emergency Squad. Deb was also a member of the Otsego County Emergency Squad Association and the Otsego County Special Operations Team.

Through the years, Deb was a dedicated and hard-working member of the Hartwick American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 1567, as well as the now former Hartwick United Methodist Church. And she will long be remembered as the Queen of Chinese Auctions!

Perhaps more than her service to her community was her devotion to her family. Deb especially enjoyed caring for her grandchildren and could always be counted on to be at their various sporting events. She also loved her yearly trips to visit family in West Virginia. Talented at crocheting and knitting, she was always ready to give to others items she had hand-made for special occasions. In addition to enjoying watching the New York Yankees and NASCAR (Martin Truex Jr. was currently her favorite driver) she excelled at playing Pitch with her favorite partner, Butch Jones.

Throughout her life, Deb led a life dedicated to the service of others, spending countless hours serving the members of her beloved community and her family. A mother and friend to everybody, she will truly be missed by all those whose lives she touched.

Deb is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 44 years, Ron Clegg, of Hartwick; their son and daughter-in-law, Andrew T. and Cassie Clegg, of Hartwick; and five grandchildren, Chelsey, Tarah, Philip, Emma, and Harper. She is further survived by her sister, Norma Jean Stilson of Ocala, Florida, two brothers, Thamar L. Harper Jr. and wife Lori and James C. Harper and wife Deborah of Hartwick, and their families.

In addition to her parents, Deb was predeceased by an infant son, Phillip Daniel Clegg, who died April 29, 1985, an infant daughter, Amanda J. Clegg, who died November 3, 1987, and a grandson, Bruce Harper Clegg, who died December 7, 2017.

Family and friends may call and pay their respects from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 in the sanctuary of the First Baptist Church of Hartwick. At the conclusion of the visitation, Deb will be placed on the Hartwick Fire Department Company No. 1’s 1946 Seagrave Pumper and, after a procession through the streets of Hartwick, will be laid to rest in Hartwick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the Clegg family would truly appreciate donations in memory of Deb be made to the Hartwick Fire Department Company No. 1, PO Box 86, Hartwick, NY 13348, or the Hartwick Emergency Squad, PO Box 208, Hartwick, NY 13348, or the Hartwick American Legion Post 1567, PO Box 262, Hartwick, NY 13348, or the First Baptist Church of Hartwick, 3110 County Highway 11, Hartwick, NY 13348.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.