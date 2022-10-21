In Memoriam Dorothy M. McLean, 81 January 26, 1941 – October 14, 2022

In Memoriam

Dorothy “Dot” M. McLean

HARTWICK – Dorothy “Dot” M. McLean, 81, of Hartwick, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, October 14, 2022 in Cooperstown, NY.

Dot was born January 26, 1941 in Hobart, NY, the second daughter of the late Leslie and Mary Jane (Whispell) Kelsey.

Dot married Arnold “Cork” McLean on September 20, 1958, and together they raised their children in the Hartwick area. She was a great supporter of all family activities and never missed the annual McLean Family Reunion or an opportunity to square dance with Cork and friends. She loved taking photos and was considered the family photographer, if you were looking for a captured moment go to one of her many photo albums. She was a lover of country music, spent hours watching the hummingbirds from her kitchen window and never passed a covered bridge without taking a photo. She could be found supporting area craft shows over the years and also enjoyed volunteering at the SPCA Thrift Shop on Friday mornings, where she made many new friends.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Arnold “Cork” McLean Sr. in 2003, son Arnold “Arnie” McLean Jr in 2022, son-in-law Timothy Morley and siblings, Harriet Raeder, Doris Whitney, Dawn Ingersol, and Donald “Sonny” Kelsey.

She is survived by children, Rose Morley of Oneonta and Paul (Theresa) McLean of Hartwick, grandchildren Rhiannon Pysnik (Bill Vinci) Rome, NY, Jacob Morley, East Syracuse, NY, Shanna (William) DuBose Texas, BJ (Kelly) Croft Sidney, NY, Samantha (Don) Rudler Hartwick, NY, Amanda Croft (Cory Farber) Hartwick, NY and 12 great grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM on Saturday October 22, 2022 at Delker and Terry Funeral Home, 30 South Street Edmeston. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 PM. Interment will be in Hartwick Cemetery and a time of Fellowship will be held at the Hartwick Fire Hall, 3088 Cty Hwy 11, Hartwick, NY.