In Memoriam: Elizabeth “Betsey” Fenton Snyder July 4, 1937 – December 26, 2022

In Memoriam

Elizabeth “Betsey” Fenton Snyder

COOPERSTOWN – Elizabeth “Betsey” Fenton Snyder passed away in Cooperstown, NY, on December 26, 2022 at the age of 85. She was born in Salamanca, NY, on July 4, 1937 to William and Olive Fenton. She attended Brown University where she earned an A.B. in 1959 and Syracuse University where she earned an M.Ed. in 1971.

As an educator and school administrator, her most notable role was as Director of Adult Education at Tompkins-Seneca-Tioga BOCES in Ithaca, NY, a position she held for 17 years. Other activities included volunteering as poll worker at Cooperstown Elections and ushering for the Glimmerglass Festival. Snyder was also a longtime parishioner at the Cooperstown Christ Episcopal Church.

She was predeceased by her husband E. Mayo Snyder.

She is survived by her children, Mason, Alexandra, and Charlotte, four grandchildren, and three great-grand children.

A private graveside burial will be held in the Adirondacks.

Services are entrusted to Tillapaugh Funeral Home.