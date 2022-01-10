In Memoriam Elizabeth J. Arnold, 70 December 1, 1951 – January 7, 2022

In Memoriam

ONEONTA – Elizabeth J. Arnold, 70, a life-long resident of the Oneonta area, died Friday morning, January 7, 2022, at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown.

She was born December 1, 1951, at A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital in Oneonta, one of eight children of Charles and Rose E. (Sisson) Banks. She was raised on the Banks family farm in Oneonta.

In recent years she resided at Robynwood in Oneonta, until moving to Robinson Terrace Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Stamford.

She will be remembered for always caring about others and for having a big heart.

Elizabeth is survived by her two children, Robert Charles Coe and wife, Cheri of Hampton, Virginia and JoAnn Louise (Coe) Wheeler and husband, Randy of Edgerton, Ohio; the father of her children, Robert William Coe and wife, Sharon of Hamilton, Indiana; her three sisters, Ann Borst of Cobleskill, Leona Briggs of Oneonta and Patricia VanDerwerker of Schenevus; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Banks, who died November 7, 1984, her mother, Rose E. Reed who died January 21, 2013; her second husband, Thomas Arnold who she married in the 1990s; two sisters, Lynn Rathbun who died July 20, 2010, Eva J. Coe who died September 12, 2020; and two brothers, Charles Banks, Jr. who died June 21, 1964, and James “Jimmy” Banks Browning.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a visitation from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, January 13, 2022, at the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home, 82 Chestnut Street, Cooperstown.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.