In Memoriam

Eric Hall Wilson

1942-2024

ERIC HALL WILSON

(Photo provided)

OXFORD—Eric Hall Wilson, 82, passed away at the New York State Veterans Home at Oxford after a brief illness and complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

Eric was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil on January 5, 1942, the son of Harold and Martha Vivian Wilson. His formative years were spent living with his parents and sister Wendy in both Rio de Janeiro and Scarsdale, New York, as his father worked for ESSO in Brazil. He graduated from Scarsdale High School, earned a BA in economics and business at Washington and Lee University, an MBA at Cornell University, and his CPA degree at Florida International University. Eric attended Naval OCS training as an undergraduate and was later stationed during the Vietnam War in Washington, D.C. with the Naval Command Systems Support Activity.

Eric’s training in computers while in the Navy led to a lifetime love of programming and computer systems development work. Early employers were the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Miami Dade Police Department, with whom he helped develop computerized fingerprinting systems and technologies to integrate information from crimes across the state. He spent the majority of his career as director of computer services at SUNY Oneonta, where he would guide the campus as it entered into the computer age. He worked early on with the SUNY Student Information and Campus Administrative Systems (SICAS) Center developing contracts for software, service, and training, some of which are still in use today. Eric also worked with his dear friend, Verne Thomas, programming financial software for both the local Planned Parenthood and First United Methodist Church of Oneonta.

Eric had a lifetime love of music. His grandmother was a professional pianist and his parents encouraged him from a young age to develop his musical talents. His earliest memories involved playing guitar and singing songs in both English and Portuguese for small audiences, including passengers of the ships crossing the equator as he would travel with his mother and sister from Brazil to New York. He played piano, trumpet and tuba (taking lessons from the famous William Bell). He was so accomplished at piano as a teenager that his teacher made him a “student teacher,” and Eric would go to young students’ homes to give lessons after school. In high school, Eric made money by singing and playing piano with several small jazz and rock bands and with a vocal quartet in Westchester County. He represented Scarsdale High School at the All-State Chorus and at the All-Eastern Chorus. He played piano for his college fraternity when they would have sing-alongs and he volunteered as a hospital troubadour playing the guitar and entertaining sick children. In later life he sang with church choirs, the Catskill Choral Society, the early Glimmerglass Opera and put together the song book for the Oneonta Rotary Club. He passed on his love of music to his children, as the family regularly sang show tunes together on long car trips.

Eric met the love of his life, Virginia Mae Hughes, while they were both at Cornell. They were married for 51 years until her passing in 2019. Together they raised five children—”two sets of twins and a single.” He was an amazing father and grandfather, always present and patient. He was a role model for courtesy, honesty and kindness. He had a great sense of humor and gave generously of his time, talents and resources. He was a Rotarian—past president and former district chair to Central and South America for the Rotary Exchange Program. A faithful member of the First United Methodist Church of Oneonta, he and Ginny gave their family an appreciation of faith and the importance of inclusivity in all aspects of life.

He leaves behind his children, Rachel “Kelly” (Eric) Hansen of Oneonta, Rebecca (John) Bresee of Burbank, California, Randall (Elizabeth) Wilson of Oneonta, Russell (Judith) Wilson of Essex Junction, Vermont, and Roselyn (Christopher) Kinnick of Sheldon, Vermont. He will be greatly missed by his 12 grandchildren, his brother-in-law, Thomas Chittenden, and family, and Ginny’s extended family. He was predeceased by his sister, Wendy, and one grandchild, Paige Scarlet Wilson.

The family is extremely grateful for the kind, gentle care given to him by his home health aides. Special thanks to Beanie, Ruby and Janet, who spent the most time with Eric. Additional thanks go to the staff at the Oxford Veterans Home, who provided top-notch and compassionate care during Eric’s last months.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2025 at the First United Methodist Church at 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Contact the church office for information on joining the service via Zoom.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Eric’s memory to the Pastor’s Discretionary Fund at First UMC Oneonta, the Oneonta Rotary Club or to the charity of your choice.

Online condolences can be sent to the website of Lewis Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home at www.lhpfuneralhome.com.