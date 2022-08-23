In Memoriam Eric W. Meyer, 50 Animal Lover, Enjoyed Hunting

In Memoriam

Eric W. Meyer

BURLINGTON FLATS – Eric W. Meyer, 50, of Burlington Flats, passed away August 20, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Eric was born in Suffern, NY the son of Eric J and Mary Knorr Meyer.

He is survived by his sons Devin Meyer, Glenn Prentice, and Ashton Prentice, his parents Eric J and Mary Meyer, brothers Chris Meyer, and Sean (Antoinette) Meyer, grand daughter Ella Prentice, nieces Cayla Meyer, Chloe Meyer, and Madison Meyer, several cousins aunts and uncles.

Eric came to the area 25 years ago from Rockland County. He most recently worked for Chobani in receiving, but was also employed with Pathfinder, The Deerpath, and the Tally Ho. He was an animal lover and enjoyed hunting. Most of all, he loved his family.

Calling hours will be Wednesday August 24 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Delker and Terry Funeral Home 30 South Street Edmeston, NY. A celebration of his life will be at a time to be announced. Donations may be made to Helios Care 297 River Street Service Road Suite 1 Oneonta, NY 13820 in memory of Eric. Arrangements are with Delker and Terry Funeral Home of Edmeston.