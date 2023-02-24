In Memoriam Esther A. Babcock December 1, 1943 – February 17, 2023

In Memoriam

CLINTONDALE—Esther Ann Babcock passed peacefully on February 17, 2023 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, New York from complications of a series of illnesses. Born the daughter of the late Alice (Gannon) and Norman Babcock on December 1, 1943, she spent her formative years in her beloved birthplace, Cooperstown, New York up on Irish Hill. Until her death, she remained a member of the Native Daughters and Historical Society of Cooperstown.

She was a graduate of the State University College of New York at Oneonta, with a Bachelor of Science in education-home economics. She became a middle-school teacher of home and careers for 35 years for the Marlboro Central School District, retiring in 2003. While in that position, she was also a strong advocate for the New York State United Teachers, where she served locally, both as a member and secretary.

For the past 50 years, she had resided in the Modena and Clintondale areas and could be described as a genuine “homebody.” She was known for her gardening expertise, her love of entertaining, putting together puzzles (not over 300 pieces, please), playing Mexican Train Dominoes, bird watching, reading, accumulating trivia knowledge (think Jeopardy) and simply being a warm, loving person.

She is survived by her uncle, Ward Babcock (father’s brother) and his wife, Sally, of Sherburne, New York, and her aunt Helen Gannon (widow of Esther’s uncle Truman [mother’s brother]) of Medina, New York. Also surviving are many cousins, but one who must be mentioned individually because she was more like a sister, Gloria Parsons of Colony, Texas, who predeceased her.

Cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. At Esther’s request, she was cremated and there will be no viewing hours or services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Modena Fire and Rescue Squad. Her cremains will be placed in the family plot in Exeter Center Cemetery, Exeter Center, New York.