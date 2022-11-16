In Memoriam Frank M . Van Auken, 102 May 9, 1920 – November 10, 2022

In Memoriam

Frank M . Van Auken

Frank M. Van Auken, 102, passed away peacefully at Woodside Hall in Cooperstown, NY, on November 10, 2022, where he had lived since February 2018. Frank was born May 9, 1920, at his family home on Fassett Rd. in East Springfield, NY. He was the son of Olen Van Auken and Jennie Marks Van Auken. After graduating from East Springfield School, Frank enlisted in the United States Army during World War II, where he was stationed both stateside and in the European theater. Frank was the oldest living WWII veteran in Otsego County.

Frank married the love of his life, Laura Leadley, in Oswego, NY. Together they enjoyed traveling, playing cards, eating out, and hosting dinner parties. Frank served his community well. He was a volunteer fireman, a member of the local church, and a frequent flyer to K.C.’s Diner.

Frank enjoyed welding and farm repairs throughout his working career; he spent most of his retired days in his woodshop making various things. He was a jack of all trades and a master of some.

Frank is survived by his niece Donna Williams and her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Frank was predeceased by his wife Laura, sister Elizabeth and husband Gordon Cushman, niece Sharon Murdock, niece Pam Cushman, nephew David Cushman and nephew-in-law Warren Williams Sr.

Frank will be laid to rest in Oswego, NY, beside his loving wife. It was Frank’s wish to have no call hours or funeral services. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the owners and staff of Woodside Hall for making Uncle Frank’s final years memorable and enjoyable. Donations can be made in Frank’s honor to Woodside Hall, 1 Main St. Cooperstown, NY 13346, or The American Cancer Society P.O. Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741.

