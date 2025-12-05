Advertisement. Advertise with us

Frederic Blatt
1949-2025

FLY CREEK—Frederic Blatt passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on December 3, 2025. To all who knew him, Fred was the embodiment of kindness, thoughtfulness and quiet strength—a genuine gentleman in every sense of the word. He was a loving husband, a devoted father, and a deeply cherished grandfather whose gentle spirit and steady warmth brought comfort and joy to those around him.

Fred was born November 19, 1949 in White Plains. He graduated from Horace Mann School, received his bachelor of fine arts from the University of Pennsylvania and a master’s of education from the University of New England.

Fred and his beloved wife, Laurie, shared a bond grounded in love, gratitude, and unwavering companionship. Together, they appreciated every moment life offered, walking hand in hand through both the ordinary days and the extraordinary ones. Their partnership was a testament to commitment, tenderness, and a shared appreciation for beauty and joy in the world around them.

Fred was a devoted father to daughters Zandra Blatt and Jaimie (Manny) Reyes, and son Chris (Ashley) Bertino. He was also a loving and playful grandfather to Quinn Lott, Murphy Bertino, Madelyn Reyes and Cooper Bertino.

A gifted artist, Fred expressed himself through sculpture, painting and various other mediums. His works reflected his unique sensitivity, imagination, and deep understanding of form and emotion. Beyond his own creations, Fred was an inspirational teacher who encouraged others to explore their creativity with confidence and curiosity. His guidance uplifted countless students, leaving a lasting impact on their lives and artistic journeys. After retiring, Fred volunteered at the Clara Welch Thanksgiving Home, teaching art to the residents.

Fred was predeceased by his parents, Rose and Ben Blatt, and his brother, Paul Blatt. Though he will be deeply missed, his legacy lives on—in the art he created, the lessons he shared, and the love he poured into his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.

May his memory be a blessing, forever carried in the hearts of those who loved him.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Helios Care or the Clara Welch Thanksgiving Home.

