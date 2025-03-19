In Memoriam

Georgianna Meeker

1957-2025

GEORGIANNA MEEKER

(Photo by Milo Stewart Jr.)

COOPERSTOWN—Georgianna Meeker passed away unexpectedly on February 23, 2025, 11 years and 11 days after the passing of her mother, Mary Ann Rivers.

The second of four children raised by Mary Ann and George Rivers, Georgianna was born on November 28, 1957 in Arlington, Virginia. She graduated from Lake Braddock Secondary School in Burke, Virginia in 1976, and four years later completed the nursing program at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia.

In 1984, after training in the D.C. area, she took a full-time position at the Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown. She married Philip Meeker in 1995.

Anna and Phil enjoyed many happy years in Cooperstown with their three cats, Lenny, Leah, and Raji. Anna was a very dedicated and caring nurse working for more than 20 years at Bassett Hospital.

She later worked for a number of years as a travel nurse, caring for patients at several major hospitals throughout upstate New York.

In 2014, while attending her mother’s funeral in Nashville, she experienced a disabling fall that left her unable to continue her nursing career. She spent most of her later years in the Rochester area, where she ultimately succumbed to ongoing medical complications.

Anna is survived by her brothers, George and Dave Rivers; her sister, Jennifer Miller; and former husband Phil Meeker.

To post memories and thoughts of Anna, visit her Legacy Memorial page at https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/legacyremembers/georgianna-meeker-obituary?id=57859825.