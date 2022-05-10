In Memoriam Gerald D. Monroe, 76 September 13, 1945 – May 8, 2022

In Memoriam

COOPERSTOWN – Gerald Douglas “Jerry” “Jiggs” Monroe, 76, of Cooperstown, passed away Sunday morning, May 8, 2022, at the Samuel S. Stratton V.A. Medical Center in Albany following a valiant battle with cancer.

Jerry, or Jiggs, as many people knew him, was born September 13, 1945, in Cooperstown, a son of Walter J. and Ernestine (Tabor) Monroe. He was raised in Hartwick and attended Hartwick High School.

On November 22, 1965, Jerry was inducted into the United States Army. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War as part of Company E, 1st Battalion, 22nd Infantry, 4th Infantry Division, and received a Purple Heart for injuries received in the line of duty. On November 12, 1967, he received his honorable discharge from the military.

Following his military service he was employed for 37 years as a gunsmith for Remington Arms in Ilion.

Throughout his life he was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved spending time outdoors. Most importantly, he was always devoted to his family, and was known for his big heart and generosity.

He is survived by a daughter, Alicia Ray and husband, Jamie of Sauquoit; two sons, Lance Monroe of Oneonta and Scott Smith and wife, Shelly of Albany; three grandsons, Alexander, Logan and Aspen Ray; a brother, Ronald W. “Red” Monroe and wife Bonnie, and a sister, Shirley M. Monroe, all of Hartwick, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his long-time faithful companion, Joann M. O’Brien, who died February 4, 2018. He loved her children and grandchildren as if they were his own: Michelle Reckeweg and children Emily, Kristin and Brenden; Janet O’Brien and children Isabella and Alexis; and Joseph O’Brien and children Matthew and Mila.

Family and friends may call and pay their respects beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home, 82 Chestnut Street, Cooperstown. A Funeral Service will be offered at 11 a.m.

Monday at the Funeral Home with the Rev. Betsy Jay officiating. Interment will follow in Lakewood Cemetery, Cooperstown, with Military Honors rendered by members of the Cooperstown Veterans Club and the New York State Military Forces Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to New York State Parks Kids Connect Campership Fund. https://www.naturalheritagetrust.org/campership-donations

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.