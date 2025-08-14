In Memoriam

Gerald F. Allison

1941-2025

GERALD E. ALLISON

(Photo provided)

FLY CREEK—Gerald F. “Jerry” Allison, a lifelong area resident, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully Monday, August 11, 2025 at his home on Allison Road. He was 84.

Born June 3, 1941 at the Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, Jerry was the son of Francis M. and Catherine M. (Decker) Allison. Raised in Fly Creek on the family farm on Allison Road, Jerry attended Cooperstown Central School and graduated with the Class of 1961.

Soon after graduating from high school, Jerry enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, and proudly served his country in the early years of the Vietnam War. On August 28, 1963, Jerry received his Honorable Discharge from the Armed Forces, as his father had become ill and he had to come home to run the family farm.

Later on, Jerry went to work for the New York State Department of Transportation and after 30 years retired as highway maintenance supervisor.

Throughout his life, Jerry was active with various veterans’ organizations. For many years, he was a member and past commander of the Clark F. Simmons American Legion Post No. 579 in Cooperstown, and was also a good friend of the Hugick Purcell American Legion Post No. 616 in Richfield Springs. Jerry was also a dedicated and active member of Voiture Nationale La Societe des 40 Hommes et 8 Chevaux (“The 40 & 8”).

Jerry will be remembered for driving “Gus the Bus” of Otsego County and the Bassett shuttle bus after retirement, helping people with transportation needs. He was a proud local “Fly Creeker” who volunteered at the Fly Creek Fire House in his younger years as well. He took great pride in the up-keep of his house and lawn. He loved the surrounding hills of Fly Creek!

Jerry is survived by his daughter, Carrie Allison, and son Dan Allison, both of Asheville, North Carolina, son Timothy Allison and wife Sanober of Chicago, Illinois, and a nephew who was more like a son, Paul Allison of Schuyler Lake, and his children, Catherine Hubbard and husband Jared, Megan Strong and husband Ryan, and Matthew Allison. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Margaret Winnie of Asheville, North Carolina, his sister, Glenda G. Sheldon and her husband, David, of Norwich, as well as his faithful and devoted feline companion, Tigger.

Jerry was predeceased by his father, Francis, who died February 1, 1967, his mother, Catherine, who died October 13, 1988, and a sister, Marlene A. Allison, who died May 9, 1992.

Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service for Jerry at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 16, 2025 at the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown. Immediately following will be the burial in the Allison Family Plot in Fly Creek Valley Cemetery in Fly Creek, with Military Honors to be accorded by members of the American Legion and a Marine Corps Funeral Honors Team.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.