In Memoriam Jacqueline B. Mayne, 89 February 9, 1933 – December 4, 2022

In Memoriam

Jacqueline B. Mayne

EDMESTON – Jacqueline B. Mayne, 89, of Edmeston, met Jesus face to face on December 4, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

“But best of all the wonders

As I cross death’s cold, dark sea

Will be His beautiful nail-pierced hands

Reaching out to welcome me.”

Jacqueline was born on February 9, 1933 in White Plains, Ny the daughter of the late William Vankirk and Marianna Elizabeth Foster Kinch. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son in law Lamont “Monty” Smith and a granddaughter Ericka Bolton.

She is survived by her husband James L Mayne who she married on July 26, 1952, a son James E “Bub” Mayne of Edmeston, a son Dewey VanNort and his family of Rochester, daughters Demi (Tom) Bolton of Burlington, Gail Smith of Edmeston, Teri (Jay) Henderson of Burlington Flats, Joyce (Terry) Swertfager of New Berlin, a brother William (Vinh) Kinch of CA, 4 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 2 nieces, and one nephew.

Jacqueline came to Edmeston in 1945, and graduated from Edmeston Central School in 1950. It was there, she met the love of her life James. Following their marriage, she worked on the family farm , raised their children and held many jobs in the community. In addition to being the church secretary of the Second Baptist Church for over 40 years, she was an Avon Lady, worked at the local health care center, and on the election board to name a few. She was a Jackie of all trades! She was also a long time member of the Burlington Flats Baptist Church.

Calling hours will be Saturday December 10th from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the Burlington Flats Baptist Church. A celebration of her life will immediately follow at 2:00 Pm at the church. Interment will be in Edmeston Union Cemetery at a later date. Donations may be made to the Burlington Flats Baptist Church or Helios Care in loving memory of Jackie. To send condolences, visit www.Delkerterryfh.com of visit Delker and Terry Funeral Home on Facebook.