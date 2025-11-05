In Memoriam

James A. Broe

1951-2025

JAMES A. BROE

(Photo provided)

ONEONTA—James Alfonsos Broe, 97, passed away October 20, 2025. Jim was born September 26, 1928 in Oneonta, the son of Christopher and Rose (Mangan) Broe.

James married Joyce Marie McLaud on April 14, 1951.

Jim and Joyce owned and operated The Broe Dairy Farm in Colliersville, New York from 1947-1993. They were honored in continuing his Irish family’s farming legacy. Jim and Joyce, along with all their children, took over a small family farm and built what would become one of the largest dairy operations in Otsego County.

James was a Milford Town Planning Board chairman, and a New York State Eastern Milk Producers delegate for Milford. He was on the Board of Directors at Oneonta Savings and Loan and A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital. He was a member of the Oneonta Rotary Club, where he served as president, and the Oneonta Elks Club. He was an active member of the Executive Service Corps Otsego Delaware Inc.

He and his family were active members of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church and Parish in Oneonta, where Jim served as an usher, and volunteered for a host of jobs including as an occasional PE teacher for his children’s school. He was proud to have established the James and Joyce Broe Family Scholarship for SUNY College at Oneonta.

Jim was happiest on his tractor in the fields or in the barn with his girls (the cows) and his sons, 60s music playing on the AM dial, or Joe Cambell on Sunday mornings with Glen Miller and his orchestra. He loved his family, from Sunday softball games to Disney World and Christmas in New York with all the grandchildren. His is a legacy of tradition and family that lives on through the annual Broe Family Reunion each year.

He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Joyce Marie (McLaud) Broe; his eight children, Dennis Broe (Sri), Jeffrey Broe (Jane), Colleen (Doug) Tuomey, Patrick Broe (Kim), Jeanne (Jeff) Salinger, James Broe (Debbie), Margaret (Geary) FitzPatrick, and John Broe (Kristin); 21 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; his brothers, Joseph Broe (Lorraine), Gerald Broe (Ruth), Thomas Broe (Delores); and his sisters, Mary (Joseph) Otvos, Gertrude (Thomas) Natoli, and Elizabeth “Betty” (James) Priore.

Calling hours/visitation were held on Sunday, November 2, 2025 at the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz Street, Oneonta. A funeral mass was held on Monday, November 3, 2025 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 39 Walnut Street, Oneonta. Burial followed in the Mount Calvary Cemetery in Oneonta, New York, in the family plot overlooking the family farm at the junction of the Schenevus Creek and the Susquehanna River.

Donations may be sent in memory of James Broe to Oneonta Dollars for Scholars (https://oneonta.dollarsforscholars.org/oneonta.dollarsforscholars@gmail.com), Oneonta Dollars for Scholars, PO Box 1083, 37 Center Street, Oneonta, NY 13820.

Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.lhpfuneralhome.com.