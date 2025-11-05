Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

James A. Broe
1951-2025

JAMES A. BROE
(Photo provided)

ONEONTA—James Alfonsos Broe, 97, passed away October 20, 2025. Jim was born September 26, 1928 in Oneonta, the son of Christopher and Rose (Mangan) Broe.

James married Joyce Marie McLaud on April 14, 1951.

Jim and Joyce owned and operated The Broe Dairy Farm in Colliersville, New York from 1947-1993. They were honored in continuing his Irish family’s farming legacy. Jim and Joyce, along with all their children, took over a small family farm and built what would become one of the largest dairy operations in Otsego County.

James was a Milford Town Planning Board chairman, and a New York State Eastern Milk Producers delegate for Milford. He was on the Board of Directors at Oneonta Savings and Loan and A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital. He was a member of the Oneonta Rotary Club, where he served as president, and the Oneonta Elks Club. He was an active member of the Executive Service Corps Otsego Delaware Inc.

He and his family were active members of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church and Parish in Oneonta, where Jim served as an usher, and volunteered for a host of jobs including as an occasional PE teacher for his children’s school. He was proud to have established the James and Joyce Broe Family Scholarship for SUNY College at Oneonta.

Jim was happiest on his tractor in the fields or in the barn with his girls (the cows) and his sons, 60s music playing on the AM dial, or Joe Cambell on Sunday mornings with Glen Miller and his orchestra. He loved his family, from Sunday softball games to Disney World and Christmas in New York with all the grandchildren. His is a legacy of tradition and family that lives on through the annual Broe Family Reunion each year.

He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Joyce Marie (McLaud) Broe; his eight children, Dennis Broe (Sri), Jeffrey Broe (Jane), Colleen (Doug) Tuomey, Patrick Broe (Kim), Jeanne (Jeff) Salinger, James Broe (Debbie), Margaret (Geary) FitzPatrick, and John Broe (Kristin); 21 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; his brothers, Joseph Broe (Lorraine), Gerald Broe (Ruth), Thomas Broe (Delores); and his sisters, Mary (Joseph) Otvos, Gertrude (Thomas) Natoli, and Elizabeth “Betty” (James) Priore.

Calling hours/visitation were held on Sunday, November 2, 2025 at the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz Street, Oneonta. A funeral mass was held on Monday, November 3, 2025 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 39 Walnut Street, Oneonta. Burial followed in the Mount Calvary Cemetery in Oneonta, New York, in the family plot overlooking the family farm at the junction of the Schenevus Creek and the Susquehanna River.

Donations may be sent in memory of James Broe to Oneonta Dollars for Scholars (https://oneonta.dollarsforscholars.org/oneonta.dollarsforscholars@gmail.com), Oneonta Dollars for Scholars, PO Box 1083, 37 Center Street, Oneonta, NY 13820.

Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.lhpfuneralhome.com.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

In Memoriam: Alex Webster

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, October 28, 2025, Alex Webster, a well-known and respected restaurateur in Cooperstown and Cherry Valley, passed away unexpectedly at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown. He was 63. Born Alexander Law Webster on February 4, 1962 at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, he was the youngest son of David James Webster and Lucy Ann Law Webster.…
November 3, 2025

In Memoriam: Theodore P. Feury Jr.

Theodore Patrick “Tim” Feury Jr. passed away Monday afternoon, October 27, 2025, at his home in Cooperstown. He was 82. Born March 4, 1943 in Utica to Theodore Patrick Feury and Kathryn Marsh, Tim’s father missed his birth as he was serving on the USS Saratoga in the Pacific Ocean as a naval officer during World War II. After the war, his father resumed his career as a Cooperstown attorney.…
November 3, 2025

In Memoriam: Sue Ann Jenkins

Sue Ann Jenkins, a lifelong resident of Phoenix Mills, entered into eternal rest at her beloved family home, Elmhurst. She was 72. Born May 22, 1953 in Cooperstown, Sue Ann was the daughter of Ruby (Robinson) Jenkins and Arthur Jenkins Jr. She grew up in her mother’s family home, Elmhurst, located alongside the Susquehanna River, with her parents, pets and extended family members.…
October 30, 2025

PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

For a limited time, new annual subscriptions to the hard copy of “The Freeman’s Journal” or “Hometown Oneonta” (which also includes unlimited access to AllOtsego.com), or digital-only access to AllOtsego.com, can also give back to one of their favorite Otsego County charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice: Friends of the Feral-TNR, Super Heroes Humane Society, or Susquehanna Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 

Visit our “subscribe” page and select your charity of choice at checkout

SUBSCRIBE