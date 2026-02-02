In Memoriam

James S. Bridger

1945-2026

JAMES S. BRIDGER

COOPERSTOWN—James S. Bridger, a native of Cooperstown known by many as Foxy or Jim, passed away late Saturday morning, January 24, 2026, at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown following a lengthy illness. He was 80.

Born February 27, 1945 at the Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, Jim was the only child of Norman C. and Clara (Sprague) Bridger. Raised in Cooperstown, he graduated from Cooperstown Central School with the Class of 1963. In 2015, Jim and his fellow members of the 1962 Redskins Football Team were inducted into the Cooperstown High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

After graduating from high school, Jim entered into active service with the United States Navy on August 7, 1963, and proudly served his country aboard the USS Denebola (AF-56). An Electricians Mate 3rd Class, Jim was awarded the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal for service in the Dominican Republic and the National Defense Service Medal. He received his Honorable Discharge from the Military on June 6, 1967.

Upon returning to New York State, Jim lived in Hudson Falls and attended Adirondack Community College. In 1969, Jim began working for the telephone company in Cooperstown and was first employed by New York Telephone Co., which later became NYNEX, then Bell Atlantic and eventually Verizon. A cable maintenance technician, he was a member of Communications Workers of America (CWA) Local 1126, first serving as chief steward and then as vice president from December 1992 until October 2001 when he retired.

For a time, Jim also worked at the Leatherstocking Golf Course.

An active member of his community, Jim was a member of Mechanic’s Hook and Ladder Co. No. 5 of the Cooperstown Fire Department and for a time drove the ambulance for the Cooperstown Emergency Squad. He was also a member of the Native Sons of Cooperstown.

For many years, Foxy was a mainstay at the Cooperstown Veterans Club on Main Street; he truly enjoyed the camaraderie of his fellow veterans. He was a member of the Sgt. Walter P. Eggleston Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 7128 (currently serving as first vice commander) and the Clark F. Simmons American Legion Post No. 579. He also served as the manager of the Veterans Club, was the organizer of Military Honors for deceased veterans and was the current commander of AMVETS Post No. 669 in Cooperstown. His presence at the club will truly be missed.

Jim is survived by his son, Stephen W. Bridger of Cooperstown; two daughters, Kimberly B. Feik and husband Jeffrey of Toddsville, and Nicole Bridger Robbins and husband Corey of Hartwick; three grandchildren, Scott and Sarah Feik and Bella Robbins; and his former wife, Sandra Mary Smith Swatling, of Milford. Jim is further survived by his “bonus son” Michael “Herbie” Boyson, and his beloved dog, “Lottie.”

Jim was predeceased by his father, Norman, who died November 13, 1968; his mother, Clara B. Robbins, who died January 25, 1989; his first wife, Dawn Elizabeth Bailey “Debbie” Bridger, who died March 11, 2013; and his beloved dog, “Ruby”—she was his best friend.

Later this spring, when the weather is nice, Jim will be laid to rest in Lakewood Cemetery, Cooperstown, at which time Military Honors will be accorded, after which all will be invited to gather at the Cooperstown Veterans Club for a party and celebration of his life. The date and time will be announced.

As a way to mark the memory of Jim, please consider a memorial donation to the Susquehanna SPCA, 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Cooperstown, NY 13326 or to the Cooperstown Veterans Club, 60 Main Street, Cooperstown, NY 13326.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.