Jean Pearsall Silvernail
1922-2025

JEAN PEARSALL SILVERNAIL
MELBOURNE, FL—Jean Pearsall Silvernail, of Sidney, New York and Melbourne, Florida, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 23, 2025.

She was born June 6, 1922 in Holmesville, New York to Ella and Graydon Pearsall. Jean grew up in South New Berlin and graduated from SNB High School in 1941. She married Bruce Silvernail in 1942 in the White Store Church before Bruce went off to serve in World War II. Bruce came back to the states in 1945 and they made their home in Sidney for more than 70 years.

Jean worked in Scintilla during the WWII war effort and then 10+ years at Sidney Elementary School, where she impacted students, teachers, and administrators. Jean returned to Bendix (now Amphenol) in the late 70s until retirement in 1983 with her husband, Bruce. They were snowbirds living in Tropical Haven Melbourne, Florida, where they made many lifelong dear friends. Jean has spent the last eight years living full time in Florida.

A lifelong member of the First Baptist Church in Sidney, Jean’s favorite verse (Proverbs 3:6) was: “In all your ways acknowledge him and he shall direct your path.”

Jean is survived by her son, Robert (Susan) Silvernail, of Bainbridge, New York; granddaughter Erin (Jeremey) Barnett and great-grandson Jayden Bruce Barnett of Oak Harbor, Washington. Also, special nephews and nieces Edward (Holly) Pearsall of Newport, New York; Randall Pearsall of Palm Bay, Florida; Steve Silvernail of Traverse City, Michigan; Susan (Silvernail) Vanwormer of Bay City, Michigan; and Jeff (Linda) Silvernail of Scotia, New York.

Jean was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Bruce Silvernail, in 2006; her daughter, Bonnie Jean Canfield, in 2022; brother Earl Pearsall in 1996; and sister-in-law Beverly Pearsall in 2024.

A memorial service will be held at Tropical Haven Library in Melbourne, Florida on February 16, and a private, graveside burial will be in mid-July at the White Store Church Cemetery, White Store, New York.

Any charitable donations in Jean Silvernail’s memory can be mailed to White Store Cemetery Treasurer Ted Ellingsen at 431 White Store Rd., Norwich, NY 13815.

