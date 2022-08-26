In Memoriam Jeanne S. B. Viek, 93 March 22, 1928 – January 22, 2022

In Memoriam

Jeanne “Jeje” Stone Barrett Viek

COOPERSTOWN – Jeanne “Jeje” Stone Barrett Viek, 93, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in Cooperstown on January 22, 2022.

She was born on March 22, 1928 in Bryn Mawr, PA, the daughter of Albert Oliver and Lisbeth Beatrice (Stone) Barrett. She grew up in Devon, PA. Most weekends the family went to their farm on the eastern shore of Chesapeake Bay, Maryland.

Jeje attended the Baldwin School in Bryn Mawr, PA, a private school for girls. Those who know Jeje won’t be surprised to hear she was pushed ahead two grades, and she was also a bit of a mischief-maker (but never malicious)! She attended Smith College where she majored in Science (and was well-known for her prowess at arm wrestling). She was also on the All-Smith Crew team. Jeje later went to West Chester State College (now University) to become a teacher. She eventually earned two Master’s Degrees at West Chester – one in Science Education and one in Reading.

After getting her teaching certificate, Jeje was employed by the Tredyffrin/Easttown (T/E) School District in Wayne, PA, where she taught 9th grade science for 22 years (1964-1986). During that time she worked at three of the T/E schools –Conestoga HS, Valley Forge MS, and T/E MS. She loved her job and was well loved and respected by her students and co-workers.

Jeje’s faith was very important to her. She was a member of the Episcopal church in each of the towns she lived, starting with St. David’s in Wayne where she was confirmed; St. Michael’s in Colonie, NY, where she was one of the first congregants of the newly established church; Church of the Good Samaritan in Paoli, PA; St. Mary’s in Springfield, NY; and Christ Church in Cooperstown, NY. In each of the churches she was very active as a member of the choir, the altar guild, the vestry, and was a faithful weekly Sunday attendee, as well as attending other services and committees during the week.

Over the course of her adult life, Jeje was involved in many volunteer activities. Among them were Red Cross swimming instructor, master gardener, food bank, usher at Glimmerglass Opera, reading and math tutor, and Peace Corps volunteer. As a Peace Corps volunteer, with her husband, Nicholas, she spent two years in Malawi, Africa teaching science to high school students. She learned to speak Chichewa so she could teach them directly in their own language. After leaving the Peace Corps, Jeje and Nicholas continued to return to Africa for several years as volunteers through various organizations so Nicholas, a retired urologist, could continue to help doctors there. They spent the winters of those years in Africa and travelled through many other countries on their way back home. One of the highlights of their travels was traveling on a Polish container ship in the owner’s quarters, from Antwerp, Belgium to South Africa. They were the only passengers on the ship and had no trouble making friends with the crew, even though they spoke no English and Jeje and Nick knew no Polish!

Jeje was predeceased by her parents, her sister, Beatrice “Bebe” Barrett Deacon, her loving husband, Nicholas F. Viek, MD, her grandson, Linden Summers, IV, and her great-grandson, Spencer Gard Hillman.

She is survived by her loving children and their spouses, Alan Stone Barrett, Shelley Smith-Little (Howard), Sydney Smith Scalici (Anthony), and Tracey Smith Hillman (Joe Werdein); step-children and their spouses, Sylvia Viek Summers (Lynden, III), Cornelia Viek (Ron Bates), and Bernhard Viek (Stephanie); her grandchildren and spouses, Joshua Barrett (MyKeshua), Christiana Barrett Muhammed (Omar), Simone Scalici (Andrea), Andrea Scalici Lobas (Daniel), Danielle Hillman Taylor (John), Emily Hillman, Nicholas Summers, Park Summers, Gillis Summers, Olivia Bates, Everett Bates, and Bertyl Viek; her great-grandchildren Micah Barrett, Ameer Muhammed, Kyree Muhammed, Enzo Scalici, Nico Scalici, Isla Lobas, Cruz Lobas, and Avery Viek; and her nieces Lucinda Deacon Redmann and Nancy Deacon Davis.

Jeje loved to be around people, but also never minded being alone. She made friends easily and loved to sing and dance and, especially, to laugh. Her Celebration of Life is planned for Friday, September 2nd at Christ Church, 46 River Street, Cooperstown (11:00 am) and an Open House Celebration at Origins Café/Carefree Gardens, 558 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown (1:00-3:00 pm).

Donations in honor of Jeje’s life may be made to Helios Care (https://helioscare.org/donate) or your local Hospice provider. Arrangements were by Tillapaugh Funeral Home, Cooperstown.