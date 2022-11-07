In Memoriam Jeannette R. Benjamin, 88 December 10, 1933 – November 4, 2022

In Memoriam

Jeannette R. Benjamin

BURLINGTON FLATS – Jeannette R. Benjamin, 88, of Burlington Flats, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2022 at Cooperstown Center with her family by her side.

Jeannette was born on December 10, 1933 in Pittsfield, NY the daughter of the late Harvey and Lydia Miller Cline. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Donald Benjamin, a daughter Flossie Bliss, and daughter in law Gloria Benjamin.

She is survived by her children Kelly, Art, Paul and Linda, Tim and Beth, Keith, and grandchildren Nathan, Paul, Mitchell and Shannon, Brandon, Jennifer and Matt, Mike and Casey, Sarah and Fred, Daniel, Meghan, and her great grandchildren Noah, Aubree, Parker, Emery, Lilian, and siblings Leonna Utter and Lyle Cline.

Jeannette married Donald Benjamin on August 8, 1951 at the home of Pastor and Mrs. Davenport. They shared 56 years of mornings making, eating and enjoying pancakes covered with maple syrup made at the family’s Benjamin Maple Syrup Bush in Burlington Flats. They enjoyed summer camping at Darien Lake with the children and grandchildren making family memories.

Memorial services will be held in the near future at a time to be announced. Interment will be in Burington Green Cemetery with Donald.

Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Resident Activity Fund at Cooperstown Center for Rehabilitation in Jeannette’s memory.

Arrangements are with Delker and Terry Funeral Home 30 South Street Edmeston, NY.