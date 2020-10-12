IN MEMORIAM Jess Haynes Calhoun, 84

Jan. 2, 1936-Sept. 24, 2020

COOPERSTOWN – Cooperstown native Jess Haynes Calhoun passed away quite suddenly at his home in Pasco, Wash., on Sept. 24, 2020.

He was born in Cooperstown on Jan. 2, 1936, the son of Norman D. Calhoun and Gertrude (Ellsworth) Calhoun.

He married Sandra Minerose Nov. 19, 1960, in Oneonta. Jess graduated in 1955 from Cooperstown Central School. He was a retired veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a welder, and a retired manager of Bruce Hall Corp.

In 2002, Jess and Sandy became snowbirds in Arizona. In 2006, they moved cross country to Washington to be near family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Sandra, and son Scott (Shanna). He has two grand-daughters, Krista (Tyson) Jones, Sarajon (Sterling) Ford; three step-grand-daughters, Aja (Lee) Frasier, Arika (Brian) Schienbein and Ashlee (Kyle) Watkins. Also, brothers Norman B. (Sharon), Charles (Caroline) and Arthur (Marlene) Calhoun, and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father Norman, mother Gertrude, step-mother Charlotte, and brother Douglas.

He will be remembered for his smile, love of life and for all his family, and always ready for a good time.