In Memoriam: John Burgher 65April 25, 1957 – December 24, 2022

In Memoriam

John Burgher

ONEONTA – John Burgher passed away on December 24, 2022 at, Westchester County hospital. He was of 65. He was born in Stamford, NY, to parents Pearl and Ezra Burgher and attended Charlotte Valley Central School. He later worked at Rider farms, Gages Carpet, the Daily Star, and Taylor’s gas station.

John was predeceased by his brother Charles Burgher and is survived by Spouse Lulu, 8 children, Cheryl Rifenbark Kelly Nalfalski, Harry Smith, (Amanda), Jason Burgher(Amanda), April Jarvis(Patrick), Nikki Peace(Nicholas), Elizabeth Miller. 20 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren .bothers Donald Burgher ,Lewis Phelps. Sister Rebecca Barber. Brother in law Jay Gage.

Arrangements are entrusted to Johnston and Stanimer Funeral Home in Morris, NY. No funeral or calling hours are planned at this time.

