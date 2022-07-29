In Memoriam John E. McCrea, Sr, 95 October 17, 1926 – July 15, 2022

In Memoriam

Oneonta – John E. McCrea Sr., 95, passed away July 15, 2022 at the NYS Veteran’s Home in Oxford.

He was born October 17, 1926 in Elizabeth, New Jersey, the son of James and Alice (Reilly) McCrea.

In 1943 he moved to his family farm in Laurens, where he attended Laurens Central School.

At the age of 17 John enlisted in the United States Navy serving during World War II in the South Pacific, Philippines and Borneo. He served with the PT Squadron 27.

John married Doreen K. Rider on September 11, 1954 at the Davenport Presbyterian Church.

He was a bricklayer by trade. A member of the Union Local 57. He was proud to have built his home in Oneonta. John was also a realtor and broker with Century 21 in Oneonta. He started selling real estate in 1989.

He was an original member of Pindars Corner Fire Department and helped build both of their buildings. He was the former president of the Building Trades Council, Business Agent for Bricklayers Union for 25 years and former president of AFL Council in Oneonta.

He is survived by his children, John McCrea Jr. (Moira Paddock) of South Thomaston, Maine, Debbie (Garth) Meyerhoff of Edgartown, Massachusetts, Duane “Mark” McCrea of Hamlin, and Tammy (Al) Shaver of Meridale; grandchildren, Kiely (Josh) St. Germain, Cameron Paddock McCrea, Christopher (Anna) Meyerhoff, Adam (Kim) McCrea, Morgan (Dave) Belliveau, Marissa and Megan Shaver; great grandchildren, Layla St. Germain, Thea and Metta Meyerhoff, Parker and Colton McCrea, Mason and Weston Belliveau; his sister, Pat Mooney; sister-in-law, Connie McCrea; several nieces and nephews and his caregiver Sandra Fitch.

He was predeceased by his wife Doreen in 2017; his siblings, James “Merritt” McCrea, Joseph Edward McCrea, George McCrea, Alice “Sis” McCrea and Jane Cecelia McCrea; and his daughter-in-law, Karen McCrea.

Visitation will be 5 PM to 7 PM, Wednesday, August 3 at the Lewis , Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz St., Oneonta.

The funeral service will be 1 PM, Thursday, August 4 at the funeral home. The burial with military honors will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. After the burial there will be a reception in celebration of John’s life.

Donations may be made to Pindars Corner Fire Department, 8898 ST Hwy 23, Davenport, NY 13860 or the NYS Veterans Home, 4207 State Highway 220, Oxford, NY 13830.

