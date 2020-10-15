IN MEMORIAM: John Hayen, 58; Oneontan Loved Christmas

NEW BERLIN – John David Hayen, 58, who was known for his elaborate Christmas light displays died Wednesday Oct. 7, 2020, at St. Peter’s Hospice in Albany.

He was born May 20, 1962 in Niskayuna, the son of John F. Hayen and Virginia (Lawton) Mosher Sweeney. He graduated from Duanesburg Central School and attended SUNY Morrisville for a short time.

One of his most notable accomplishments was marrying Susan Pendorf on October 28, 1983. With his wife of over 36 years he has three beautiful children.

Throughout his life he has always been athletic and involved with sports. Most notably he was inducted into the National Softball Hall of Fame and was a three time All-American. He channeled his love for sports into a coaching career as the Goal Keeper Coach for SUNY Oneonta. His love for his teammates and players easily made him a respected mentor. John was a passionate and dedicated person, to his family, friends, and life. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, a fine bourbon and loved making ugly Christmas sweaters. John was known as a huge lover of all things Christmas and a Yankee Hater.

In 2016, he boasted that he had 25,300 Christmas lights on his house, more than Clark Griswold in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

For over 20 years John worked at Town Square Media Group in Oneonta as a Senior Marketing Consultant. He was well-known for the live broadcast events, morning sports reports, radio auctions, and live Yellow Jacket sports broadcasts.

John is survived by his wife, Sue Hayen; children, Amber Wiltsie (Jeffrey), Jarrin Hayen (Jason), Christopher Hayen (Jennifer). He was so proud this past year to become “Poppy Pop-pop” to Oliver Graham and Mason Nolan. Also surviving, his mother, Virginia Mosher-Sweeney (Steve); his father, John Hayen (Nancy); his siblings, Christopher Hayen (Linda), Susie Jarosz (Brian); step-siblings, Deborah Mostert (Terry), Michael Duhenme (Karen); many beloved nieces and nephews and very special friends.

He was predeceased by his step-father, David Mosher.

John’s wishes were for no services, wanting instead to have a big party to celebrate his life. To honor his requests there will be visitation from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz St., Oneonta. Due to current restrictions please wear a face covering, maintain social distancing and be prepared to wait to enter the building. In loving honor of John, please be sure to wear your ugliest Christmas sweater.

The family wishes to extend, with heartfelt gratitude, a special thank you to the staff at St. Peter’s Hospice Inn, for going above and beyond for John and his family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Community Hospice Foundation, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208; In Memo: Hospice Inn – In memory of John Hayen.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to, www.lhpfuneralhome.com.