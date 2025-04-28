In Memoriam

Jonathan Talbot Ross

1963-2025

JONATHAN TALBOT ROSS

(Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN—Jonathan T. Ross, 61, passed away peacefully in his sleep, in his cabin, on his land in Hinman Hollow, New York, where he was his happiest. A longtime resident of Cooperstown and the surrounding area, Jonathan was a known favorite within the community. Nicknamed Jonny Bench for his reserved seat in Pioneer “Farkel” Park in Cooperstown, he will be truly missed by all dear friends and family.

Jonathan was born on May 7, 1963 in Passaic, New Jersey to James and Barbara Ross. He was raised in Monmouth Beach, New Jersey, Rumson, New Jersey and Cooperstown, New York. During his early years, he would become one of Madison Avenue’s top high fashion child models, along with his siblings, Alyssa and James Jr. Throughout the 1960s and 70s, he modeled with many well-known actors, such as Wilhelmina, and Brooke Shields, and appeared on Flip Wilson’s “Fifth Dimension” television show episode. He was also photographed many times by the famed photographer Otto Stupakoff. Along with his beloved siblings, he became very sought after and successful in the child modeling world of that time, seen often in catalogs and magazines such as J.C. Penney, “The New York Times Magazine,” and “Harper’s Bazaar” for labels including Lord and Taylor and Saks Fifth Avenue. Jonathan was always said to have been the most successful model of all six of the Ross children.

Following a long career in childhood modeling, the family moved year-round to Cooperstown, where they had previously summered, when Jonathan was in high school. In 1980, Jonathan was chosen to play a soldier in the movie “The Private History of the Campaign that Failed,” based on a book by Mark Twain which was filmed in Otsego County. He spent his high-school years working at the Peppermill as a prep cook, worked the rope tow at Mt. Otsego and gardened for Mrs. Hadley in the summer months as well.

Jonathan graduated Cooperstown Central School in 1982, and then did a post graduate year of education at the Christchurch School in Christchurch, Virginia, along the Rappahannok River, where he sailed lasers and Sneakbox. Deciding college wasn’t his thing, he enlisted in the United States Coast Guard in 1983. First stationed in New Bedford, Massachusetts on the USCG High Endurance Unimac, 1983-1985, and then in Oswego, New York from 1985-1987. In Oswego, he handled boats that did summersaults! Upon leaving the USCG, he moved back to Cooperstown and began employment at Bruce Hall Corp. as a delivery man, where he worked for several years. He also captained the Chief Uncas and Narrah Mattah on Otsego Lake for a spell, until retiring to his bench in Farkel Park.

Jonathan won the hearts of many with deep conversations and greetings over the years. One can honestly say it takes a village, and Cooperstown and its surrounding community loved and were loved by him.

He was predeceased by his parents, James and Barbara, as well as his dear sister, Alyssa Eppich, and brother James Ross Jr.

He is survived by three brothers, Joshua and his wife, Betsy Ross, of Marshfield, Massachusetts, Sam Ross of Hinman Hollow, and Justin Ross of Fly Creek; nephews Angus and Bert Ross of Marshfield, Massachusetts, Colin Ross of Cherry Valley, and Gilly Ross of Cooperstown; nieces Sarah Eppich of Maine and Lucy Ross of Cooperstown; a brother-in-law, Frederick Eppich, of Saco, Maine; Aunt Judy and Uncle Bill Weber of New Hampshire; Uncle Jonny Maczko of New Jersey; and cousins Lori, Kim, and Cheryl, and Robbie and Ryan.

There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 24 at Christ Episcopal Church in Cooperstown, followed by a party at the Ross family pond in Hinman Hollow at 242 Lippitt Road, Hartwick, New York. Arrangements are being made by Connell, Dow & Deysenroth funeral home in Cooperstown.