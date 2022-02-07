In Memoriam Kathleen A. Stiefel, 71 May 16, 1950 – January 11, 2022

In Memoriam

Oh sweet child, I watch as you tell people I am gone. I know it’s your delicate way of saying I have died but what you don’t realize is that your statement couldn’t be further from the truth. While it seems this way, I promise you I am not gone. Pieces of me drifted to eternity but the most meaningful pieces of who I was and who I am are right inside of you, without the possibility of ever going anywhere.

GREENWICH – Kathleen A. Stiefel, formerly of Milford, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022, following a courageous and hard fought battle against cancer at the home she shared with her daughter in Greenwich. She was 71.

Born Kathleen Anne Powers on born May 16, 1950, in Cooperstown, she was the oldest of nine children of James Frederick Powers and Nina Mary (Jenks) Powers. She was a graduate of Milford High School and attended Hartwick College and SUNY Delhi.

For many years she was employed as a Registered Nurse, and worked at Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital and Focus Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Cooperstown, Countryside Care Center in Delhi, and most recently at Saratoga Center for Rehab and Skilled Nursing Care in Ballston Spa. She spent most of her days caring for others and tending to her animals more than herself; there was no person or creature she didn’t appreciate.

Kathy is survived by her three children, Darcy Dibble of Milford, Scott Dibble (Stephanie) of Richfield Springs and Brienna Stiefel of Greenwich; grandchildren Timothy, Abigail and Tess Clapper of Milford, Kenneth of Richfield Springs and Marley of Greenwich; and great grandchildren Timothy of West Leyden and Hazel of Greenfield Center.

She is further survived by her four sisters, Mary Ellen (Wayne) Grandner of Port Jefferson Station, Dr. Susan Powers of Gaithersburg, Maryland, Rosemary Powers of Milford, and Teresa Konopka of Hartwick; four brothers, James (Pam) Powers of New Berlin, Dr. Michael S. (Lucy) Powers DVM of Hartwick, Timothy (Cindy) Powers of West Winfield, and Daniel (Cynthia) Powers of Milford; and many, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Kathy was predeceased by her mother, Nina Mary Powers who died January 8, 2005, her father, James Frederick Powers who died March 23, 2006, her first husband, Kenneth Myron Dibble, Jr. who died October 26, 2020, and her second husband, Norman Stiefel, who died August 31, 2006.

Kathy will be laid to rest later this spring in Hartwick Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.