In Memoriam

Leia Bailey Coffin

1978-2023

LEIA BAILEY COFFIN (Photo Provided)

ONEONTA—Leia R. Coffin (Bailey), 45, passed away after a lengthy illness on December 12, 2023 at Strong Memorial in Rochester.

She was born November 30, 1978 in Oneonta, the daughter of Charles L. and Pauline (York) Bailey.

Leia graduated from Oneonta High School and SUNY Oneonta. She was a case manager for both treatment court and children and youth services.

For the last four years, Leia was proud to have been homeschooling her son, Tyler. He believes she was the best mom anyone could ask for and is the reason he is alive today. She had a special relationship with her sister, Lisa, who held her hand every day and stayed with her until she passed. Leia adored her niece, Gabriella, whom she loved to play cards with and who admired that Leia saw the good in everything. She found so much joy in her nephew, Anthony, who always made her laugh. Leia loved her dogs, Bella, Princess and Chloe. Yellow roses were her favorite flower.

She is survived by her son, Tyler Coffin; her parents, Charlie and Polly; sister Lisa (Robert) Vavonese; niece Gabriella and nephew Anthony; aunts and uncles Debbie and Roy, Mary Anne and Jules, Teddy and Kathy, Tom and Glenda, Pat and Bruno, and their families; cousins Marie, Gina, Toni, Lisa, Koury, Jimmy, and Casey, her kids, and Rosie, and many others; and Tyler’s father, Charles, and his family.

Leia was predeceased by her grandparents, Calvert and Caroline Bailey and Carlton and Rose York; aunt and uncle Arthur and Antoinette Gallucci, and a cousin, Joanne.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 16 at the Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. There will be a reception at the church following the interment at Oneonta Plains Cemetery.

Please consider donations to the GoFundMe page created for Leia Bailey Coffin by her aunt Mary Anne. The funds will benefit Tyler. Or connect directly with her mother, Polly.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.lhpfuneralhome.com, the website of Oneonta’s only family-owned funeral home, Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono at 51 Dietz Street.