Linda Louise Reeves

LAURENS—Linda Louise Reeves, 67, of Laurens passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023, surrounded by her family.

She was born September 9, 1955 in Norwich to Leland and Wanda (Dain) Hoag.

Linda was employed by the Laurens Central School as a teacher’s aide. She was a Zumba instructor at the school as well. Her favorite pastime was gardening.

Linda is survived by her children, Danielle (Nate Sheldon) Fish and Matthew (Angela) Fish; brothers Charles (Marie) Hoag, Joseph (Cheli) Kollgaard, and Lee Hoag; sister Lisa (Jeff) Bower; sister-in-law Barbara Hoag; and grandson Nash Taylor Sheldon; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides her parents, Linda was predeceased by her brother, Randy Hoag.

Family and friends are invited to Linda’s calling hours from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at the Johnston & Stanimer Funeral Home, 60 Broad Street, Morris. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 25, 2023 at The Grove of Butternut Valley, 193 County Highway 49, Morris. Refreshments will follow the service. Her burial will be held at the Laurens Village Cemetery privately.

Donations in Linda’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

Linda’s family has entrusted her care to the Johnston & Stanimer Funeral Home of Morris. Online condolences may be made at www.johnstonfh.com