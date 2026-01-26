In Memoriam

1934-2026

SAN CLEMENTE, CA—Linda Rexroth of San Clemente, California (April 1, 1934-January 6, 2026) died on January 6, 2026 in a skilled nursing facility where she was being cared for since she broke her pelvis in October 2025.

Linda was the daughter of Fred and Mary Dulin and lived in Fly Creek, New York with her parents and four siblings, and attended the Fly Creek and Cooperstown Central Schools before she matriculated at Cornell University.

After receiving her bachelor of science degree in 1956, she pursued a career in food technology. She began her career at Beech-Nut in Canajoharie, then moved to Southern California to take a position at Star-Kist. She spent most of her 40+/- year career at Hunt-Wesson/ConAgra, where she contributed to the development of several successful products, such as Manwich, and made many lifelong friends.

She loved her children and animals deeply, supported causes she believed in, and was an accomplished cook and baker, known for her annual Christmas stollen.

Linda is survived by her daughters, Wendy Proud and Jennifer Rexroth, her son, Andrew Rexroth, her grandsons, Liam and Benjamin Reyes, and her sister, Christie Enholm.