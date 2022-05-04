In Memoriam Lionel Andrew Rauscher, M.D., 79 February 14, 1943 – May 3, 2022

In Memoriam

COOPERSTOWN – In the morning hours of Tuesday, May 3, 2022, Lionel “Andrew” Rauscher, M.D., beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away after a long battle with illness at his home with family by his side. He was 79.

A native of England, he was born February 14, 1943, in London, son of the late Hana and Peter Rauscher. Educated in the United Kingdom, he was a Medical Doctor practicing in both England and the United States.

On April 3, 1971, he married Jocelyn Alice Rauscher in a private ceremony in East Sheen, Surrey, UK.

Andrew graduated from the prestigious Dulwich College and then received his M.D. from University College Hospital, London.

Andrew came to the United States to complete his Pediatric Cardiac Anesthesiology Fellowship, where he also co-founded the first Paramedic program. He co-authored several studies published in medical journals and was a Fellow of the Faculty of Anesthetists of the Royal College of Surgeons. Upon joining the staff of the Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, a teaching institution affiliated with Columbia University, Dr. Rauscher acted as Chief of Anesthesiology for several decades, until accepting the position as Medical Director. Throughout his career, he helped mentor students and medical residents, and was a trusted colleague and friend to hundreds of professional medical staff that he interacted with during his long illustrious career.

Andrew is survived by his five children, Daniel and Jeanne Rauscher of Haddam, Connecticut, Rebecca Nichols and fiancé Andre Mills of Westford, Massachusetts, Pilarin Nichols of North Andover, Massachusetts, Jemma Rauscher and John Dinneen of Cooperstown and Annabel Vallance of Chelmsford, Massachusetts; eight grandchildren, Matthew, Alex, Laura, Liam, Maeve, Emily, Brendan and Finnigan; a sister-in-law, Marya Parker of England; and a long list of lifelong friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Jocelyn, who died April 16, 2020.

A service of remembrance will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Delaware Valley Humane Society, PO Box 182, Sidney, NY 13838; 607-563-7780. www.dvhsny.org.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.