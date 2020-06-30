IN MEMORIAM: Ljiljana Neckermann, 70; Artist Loved Otsego Lake

IN MEMORIAM

WEST PALM BEACH – Ljiljana Neckermann, an artist and former resident of Newport, Cooperstown, and Schuyler Lake, passed away at Pacifica Senior Living in West Palm Beach on Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 after a long illness.

Ljiljana was born in 1949 in the former Yugoslavia, and moved to Germany in her 20s, where she had a successful career in business and became a citizen. In 1979 she was married to the widowed Johannes Neckermann, and two years later, the Neckermann family became residents of the greater area.

Ljiljana was a formidable water skier on Otsego Lake, loved to paint, and wrote poetry. Her art was exhibited in various regional shows. It was always challenging and fun to detect the hidden figures in her paintings.

She was a licensed Yoga and aerobics instructor and gave lessons to numerous groups of fitness enthusiasts. Her passion for physical and mental well-being extended to her family and friends, who mourn her passing.

She is survived by her husband, Johannes Neckermann of Singer Island, Florida, children Markus, Julia, and Lukas and five grandchildren who all miss her sorely.

Her parents, Radomir and Roksanda Stojanovic, passed away before her.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date near the lake that she so loved.