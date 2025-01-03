In Memoriam

Maria Graham

1969-2024

MARIA GRAHAM

(Photo provided)

ROCHESTER—Maria Graham, age 55, passed away on December 12, 2024 from complications of Type 1 diabetes. She was born September 23, 1969 to Linda (Gregorio) and Edward Graham, and grew up in Fort Ann, New York. She graduated from Fort Ann Central High School and attended the State University College at Oneonta.

After college, Maria lived in the Oneonta, New York area. Over the course of her professional life, she was a baker, a caterer, a bookseller, a manager and a realtor. In her personal life, she enjoyed being outdoors, camping, spending time with friends and talking with people. She was a strong advocate for LGBTQ rights and other progressive causes, and never shied away from conversations with those who disagreed with her. In 2020, she retired from her work after recovering from breast cancer and moved to western New York to live with her sister, Maggie. There she enjoyed making new friends, spending time with family by the fire pit, planting a beautiful garden, cooking with her nephews and playing with her pets.

Left to mourn her passing are Maria’s daughter, Caley Holden of Burlington; her parents, Linda and Jack Keating of Queensbury and Edward Graham of Mechanicsville; her sisters and their families, Maggie Graham, Thomas Tongue, and Ian and Calvin of South Bristol, and Renee, Frank, and Samantha Solari of Glens Falls; and a large extended family and circle of friends. She was predeceased by John Keating, Jeffrey Capen, Travis Capen, Michelle Jandreau, her beloved grandparents, and many other cherished family members.

Maria’s family would like to thank all of the healthcare professionals at, and drivers to, the University of Rochester Medical Center and Fresenius Eastview Clinic for their excellent care they took with Maria over the last four years. We appreciate all you did for her.