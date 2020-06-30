IN MEMORIAM: Mary Erbe, 97; Active in Oneonta Life

IN MEMORIAM

ONEONTA– Mary C. Erbe, 97, passed away June 28, 2020 at A.O. Fox Hospital in Oneonta.

Born in Oneonta, August 26, 1922, the daughter of Sheldon H. and Gertrude (Strong) Close. She married Donald D. Erbe on June 10, 1944. He died September 5, 1992.

Mary graduated from Bugee School, Oneonta High School and Syracuse University. She was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority. A life member of the First Presbyterian Church, where she served as a Trustee and an Elder. Mary also served on the Board of Directors of the Oneonta Family YMCA; the Executive Committee of the Hartwick College Citizens Board, a director of Friends of Huntington Library Board. She was a member of the Oneonta Federated Garden Club, the Oneonta Country Club and for over 50 years she played in the Wednesday Bridge Club.

She was recently profiled in a story for this newspaper as one of the original residents of the Plains at Parish Homestead.

She is survived by her children, Richard (Marion) Erbe of Simi Valley, CA, Dean (Barbara) Erbe of Oneonta, and Elizabeth J.E. (Lonny) Wilcox of Colorado Springs, CO; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

She was predeceased by her parents; her son, David Erbe; her sister, Martha Close Nesbitt and her brother, Edward S. Close.

A celebration of life service will be at a later date at the First Presbyterian Church. The burial will take place at the Glenwood Cemetery in Oneonta.

Donations may be made to the Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or the Oneonta Family YMCA, 20-26 Ford Ave., Oneonta, NY 13820.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to, www.lhpfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are by Oneonta’s only family owned funeral home, Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono at 51 Dietz Street.