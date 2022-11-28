In Memoriam Mary J. Hoose, 91 October 27, 1931 – November 21, 2022

In Memoriam

PORTLANDVILLE – Mary J. Hoose, of Portlandville, passed away Monday morning, November 21, 2022, at Cooperstown Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. She was 91.

Born at home in Hartwick on October 27, 1931, Mary was one of five children of J. Paul and Elenor (Bradley) Jones. Raised on her family farm in Hartwick, she graduated from Hartwick High School with the Class of 1949.

At a local dance, Mary met Cecil E. Hoose, a native of Mount Vision, and on August 5, 1951, they were married in a ceremony at the Hartwick Methodist Episcopal Church. Mary then devoted her life to raising and caring for her family and home, as well as helping her husband own and operate Ce-Ran Farm in Mount Vision, which the Hoose family owned for four generations, starting in 1850.

She worked with her husband in a typical dairy farmer’s wife role – helping in the barn and feeding the animals, the family and the hired man. They had a milking herd of 80-85 cows, plus an equal number of young stock. For several years they also had chickens, which they purchased as chicks and raised to “broiler” stage.

A few years ago, she noted that, “It was a lot of work, but it was a good life and a good place to raise children.” They retired from farming in 1981, and moved to a home on the Susquehanna River in Portlandville in 1992. In retirement, Mary and Cecil travelled to Las Vegas, Missouri and other places visiting relatives. They took two cruises and spent several winters in Florida. They also enjoyed owning several vintage automobiles, including a 1927 REO pickup truck, and were active with the REO Club of America.

Following Cecil’s death in 2003, she continued living in Portlandville until moving to The Heritage at The Plains at Parish Homestead in Oneonta in 2018. Since August of this year she has resided at Cooperstown Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

Mary was a 73-year dedicated and well-loved member of the Order of the Eastern Star. At the age of 18 she joined Hartwick Chapter No. 617, OES, which met in the former Odd Fellows Hall on South Street in Hartwick. When that Chapter consolidated in 1983 with Otsego Chapter No. 201, OES, in Cooperstown, she joined Laurens-Freedom Chapter No. 518, OES but was always special in the hearts of the members of Otsego-Hartwick-Arbutus Chapter No. 201, OES. She was also a member of the former Mount Vision United Methodist Church, the Susquehanna Valley Senior Citizens, and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Mount Vision Fire Department.

Most especially, Mary loved doing things with her family. She is survived by two children, son Randall “Randy” S. Hoose and wife, Judy of Pierstown, and daughter Priscilla Kaye Osterhoudt and husband, Darrell of Kimberling City, Missouri; five grandchildren, Randall S. Hoose, Jr. and wife, Katherine, Samantha Roman and husband, Ryan, Dana Ledbetter and husband, Joshua, Will Dennis and wife, Ashley Rowley, and Megan Dennis and partner Brandon Shaffner ; six great grandchildren, Margaret and Cecilia Hoose, Erin Roman, Shiloh and Skyler Ledbetter and Riley Dennis; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Cecil E. Hoose, who died November 11, 2003; two brothers, Robert D. and Donald A. Jones; and two sisters, Anna Cassada and Catherine L. Garvin.

Friends may call and pay their respects from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home, 82 Chestnut Street, Cooperstown. At 1 p.m., members of Laurens-Freedom Chapter No. 518 and Otsego-Hartwick-Arbutus Chapter No. 201 will conduct the Eastern Star Funeral Service at the funeral home. Immediately following, a Funeral Service will be offered at the Funeral Home with the Rev. James Crouthamel officiating.

Interment will be in Mount Vision Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Laurens-Freedom Chapter No. 518, OES in care of Deborah Trask, Worthy Matron, 3369 State Highway 23, West Oneonta, NY 13861, or Otsego-Hartwick-Arbutus Chapter No. 201, OES, in care of Cooperstown Masonic Temple, 77 Main Street, Cooperstown, NY 13326

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.