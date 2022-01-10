In Memoriam Mary Lee Andrews, 86 October 7, 1935 – December 14, 2021

In Memoriam

MIDDLETOWN – Mary Lee Andrews entered into rest on December 14th, 2021 after battling dementia for many years. She was 86 years old.

Mary was born and raised in Cooperstown, NY to Ernest Schidzick and Bernice Smith Schidzick. She attended Cooperstown High School, class of 1953.

She married Ronald C. Andrews on August 17th, 1957. They were married for 22 years until his passing in 1981.

Mary was a receptionist for many years at a local orthodontist before moving on to be employed at the family care division at Middletown Psychiatric Center. Upon her retirement, she remained active doing volunteer work in the Middletown area. She served with the Meals on Wheels program, the Middletown Paramount Theatre, and was an active member of the Middletown YMCA where she made many friends in the water aerobics classes.

In her mid 60s, Mary challenged herself to the Susan G. Komen 60 mile walks for breast cancer after several friends were affected. Mary participated in 7 walks throughout the years, with each walk being 3 days, 20 miles each day. The walks were held all over the country, with Mary travelling as far as San Francisco, Seattle, and Atlanta to participate. She called participating in these rewarding events, “the most satisfying thing I have ever done in my life.”

Mary is survived by her three children, Karen Andrews of Irmo, SC, Michel Andrews of Port Jervic, NY, and Martin Andrews and his wife Nola of Valley Springs, CA. She is also survived by her two grandchildren, Heidi Furman Clark and her husband Thomas of Columbia, SC and Bradley Andrews of Valley Springs CA.

Burial will be a private family service at Harwick Seminary in Cooperstown, NY.

Mary was passionate about dogs, her time at the YMCA, and finding a cure for breast cancer.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Middletown Humane Society, the Middletown YMCA, or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation can be made in Mary’s name in her memory.