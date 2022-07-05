In Memoriam Mary M. McGowan, 85

In Memoriam

Mary Martha McGowan

COOPERSTOWN – Mary Martha McGowan passed away on July 2, 2022, surviving her beloved husband Victor Salvatore, Jr by 18 months. Universally known as Martha, she was born August 13, 1936 in St. Paul, Minnesota. After attending the College of New Rochelle and graduating with an art degree from the University of Minnesota, she moved first to Chicago and then to New York City in 1966.

In New York she worked at the Associated Council of the Arts, the South Street Seaport project, and for the Brooklyn Academy of Music, of which she authored a history. When she met and married Victor Salvatore, Jr, she began to spend time at their home Swanswick in Springfield Center, New York.

Martha fully embraced Cooperstown and all the activities there. She was a primary founder of Otsego2000, organizer of concerts at historic Hyde Hall, and provided housing for performers of the nearby Glimmerglass Opera. She was an avid golfer, particularly at the Otsego Golf Club adjacent to Swanswick. She was widely known for her culinary and entertainment skills, often putting on dinners for twenty, apparently without effort.

She and Victor spent winters variously in New York City, Washington, DC, and Phoenix, Arizona, ultimately alighting in Sarasota, Florida. Upon Victor’s passing in 2020, she relocated to Waco, TX.

Born one of seven siblings, she is survived by Patricia Cardozo, Anne Cline, Jack McGowan, Sheila Hayes, and Bob McGowan. She was predeceased by her sister Janet King. She is also survived by her step-daughters Ellen Cunningham and Joy Salvatore of Waco, Texas, and Andrea Hook of Jericho, Vermont.

Martha will be interred next to Victor in Springfield Center, NY.