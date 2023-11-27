In Memoriam

Mary S. Carson

1934-2023

Mary S. Carson

OTEGO—Our beloved Mary (Shultis) Carson, 89, of Otego, New York, died peacefully at home on November 22, 2023. While we miss her dearly, her light and her love will shine on in our hearts.

Mary was born in Oneonta on June 6, 1934 to Gertrude (Champlin) and Francis Edmund Shultis. A lifetime resident of Otego, she graduated from Otego Central School in 1952. Mary met the love of her life, John Carson, when they were juniors in high school, and they married on September 13, 1952. Seventy-one years later, John will tell you that he chose her then and he would choose her today. Together, they raised four children, all educated in the Otego area.

Mary was dedicated to the Presbyterian Church. Confirmed at a young age, she was proud to be called the oldest member. Active in her community, she joined the Otego Fire Department Ladies’ Auxiliary in 1955, was a member of the Historical Society, the Otego Snow-Goers (snowmobile) club, and The Red Hat Society.

Mary worked for the Otego schools as head cook in the cafeteria. After retiring, she and John became snowbirds. They divided their time between Otego and Naples, Florida. Together they enjoyed their southern life and southern family. In Florida, Mary worked at Byron’s clothing store, where she earned the title of department manager. She retired from there in 1995.

Mary is predeceased by her parents and her brother, Leon.

She is survived by her brother, Bruce (Joyce) Shultis, and several sisters-in-law; her devoted husband, John Franklin Carson; her children, Gary (Carol) Carson, Sherry Smith-Hall, Michael (Kim) Carson and John (Casey) Carson. She has eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Her service is Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at the Presbyterian Church, 16 River Street, Otego, New York, with visitation from 11 a.m. to noon with a funeral service at noon. The Rev. Douglas Horne will be officiating. Interment will follow at Elm Row Cemetery, County Highway 11, in Laurens.

The family asks that any contributions in her memory go to Otego Presbyterian Church or the Ladies’ Auxiliary.

Online condolence may be sent to www.lhpfuneralhome.com, the website of Oneonta’s only family-owned funeral home, Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono at 51 Dietz Street.