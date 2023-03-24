In Memoriam Michael M. LaDuke, 69 May 19, 1953 – March 14, 2023

In Memoriam

Michael M. LaDuke

WOODSTOWN—Michael Matthew LaDuke, 69, of Woodstown, succumbed to cancer on Tuesday morning, March 14, 2023 at home with his loving wife by his side.

Born and raised in Cooperstown, New York on May 19, 1953 to Harry “Dutch” LaDuke, Jr. and Marion “Maisie” Lane LaDuke, he was the youngest of four children.

He was a carpenter by trade and an extremely talented artist. His proudest accomplishment, beside his children, was helping to restore the Cooperstown Inn. For 10 years prior to retirement, he was the maintenance superintendent at Hillcrest Garden Apartments in Woodstown, where he formed many long lasting and meaningful relationships with the residents.

Michael loved motorcycles and never really lost the desire to ride, even when he was no longer able to due to health issues. He had a special love for his horses; he was especially proud of his 33-year-old thoroughbred, Sunny, and his princess, Donkey. His cat, Chance, was a constant source of comfort in his last months. Michael was an incredibly talented woodworker; a true artist at heart, he loved to create and was quite skilled at it.

Since moving to New Jersey, his favorite place in the world had become Sunset Beach in Cape May. He loved to watch the water and feel the wind on his face, with his wife by his side. The world has lost a kind, gentle, loving soul. Michael put his faith and trust in Jesus, so while we mourn the loss of him here on earth, we are confident that he is pain free and at peace in heaven.

He is survived by two sons, Kyle O’Brien (Theresa) of Salisbury Mills, New York and Cory LaDuke of Columbia, South Carolina; a daughter, Courtney LaDuke (Connie) of Plattsburgh, New York; a sister, Patti Bensen-Ashley (Walter) of Cooperstown, New York, and a brother, David LaDuke, of Cooperstown, New York.

Michael inherited a slew of additional family when he met his wife, Kathy: two bonus sons, Pete Del Rossi. and A.J. Del Rossi, both of Ilion, New York, and two bonus daughters, Melisa Pardee (Brian) of Cold Brook, New York and Katt Santini (Joey) of Chadwicks, New York.

He was the world’s best Poppy to grandchildren Sarah Pardee, Joshua Del Rossi (Bek), Shane Pardee, Emily Wood, Shane Wood (Harmony), Thomas Cline, Madison Rose, Lucas Cline and Cyrus Pardee, as well as great-granddaughters, Maddie and Miya. He also leaves behind many special nieces and nephews who adored their “Uncle Mikey,” who was a huge part of their lives.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his oldest brother, Robert LaDuke, who was Michael’s greatest

mentor.