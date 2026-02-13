Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Noreen Newell
1930-2026

NOREEN NEWELL
(Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN—Noreen Newell, a native of Cooperstown, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, February 10, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of love, strength and warmth that will live on in all who knew her. 

Born October 22, 1930 at the Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, Noreen was one of seven children of Charles A. Newell Sr. and Mary Gavin Newell. She graduated from Cooperstown High School in 1948. 

After high school, Noreen was educated as a laboratory technician at the Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital and was employed at the hospital for many years until moving to Johnstown, where she continued her career as a lab technician. Later in life, she endeavored in various careers including owning a successful ladies clothing and gift shop, property management, working in several golf club pro shops, among them Leatherstocking Golf Course, and most recently at The Farmers’ Museum and the Fenimore House in the gift shop and admissions until she was 91. 

Noreen loved to play golf, or any sport, for that matter. She had a natural athletic ability and could master any sport she attempted. Whether she spent time outdoors or gathered with family and friends, she brought light and laughter wherever she went. Her smile and twinkling blue eyes truly could light up a room. However, Noreen’s greatest love and joy were her four grandchildren, Peter Heslip (Amy) of Lewes, UK, Philip Heslip (Deirdra) of Catonsville, Maryland, Molly Heslip of Williamstown, Massachusetts, and Sarah Heslip (Tyler) of Kingston, New York. 

Noreen is survived by her daughter, Sharon Cowles Kroker, and husband Anthony, of Fly Creek; a son-in-law, Michael Heslip, of Williamstown, Massachusetts; 10 great-grandchildren; and many cherished nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her beloved dog, Willie, and her dearest childhood friend, Miles Santimore.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Colleen Cowles Heslip (1992); three sisters, Marjorie N. Strait (2016), Mary Imogene “Imy” Carter, RN (2019); Marion “Billie” Williams (2021); and three brothers, Charles A. Newell Jr. (1999), Donald Newell (1974) and Roger Gavin Newell (2008). 

In accordance with Noreen’s wishes, there will be no services. She adored the beach and gazing out over the ocean and requested that her cremated remains be scattered in the Atlantic Ocean. 

Donations in her memory may be made to the Susquehanna SPCA, 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Cooperstown, NY 13326.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.

