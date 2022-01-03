In Memoriam Patricia Lynn Miles, 66 Worked in home healthcare, collected pig figurines

In Memoriam

EDMESTON – Patricia Lynn “Penny” Miles, 66, of Edmeston, passed away unexpectedly on December 21, 2021 at home.

Penny was born in Ilion, NY the daughter of Harold James and Alice Lydia Wilkinson Vibbard. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Orville Willard Miles in 2009, a sister Eileen Alice Vibbard in 1988, and brother James Ellis Vibbard in 1981.

She is survived by a son Matthew Lynn Miles of MS, a sister Lori Alene Vibbard Hall of Edmeston, a brother Thomas M Vibbard of Mohawk, God Daughter Alice Katherine Burdick, and grandchildren Lily and Jade Miles.

Penny was a lifetime resident of Herkimer County until relocating to the home of her sister Lori three years ago. She was a home healthcare aid by profession and loved collecting pig figurines.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family.