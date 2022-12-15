In Memoriam Patrick F. “Tex” Gorden, Jr., 74December 2, 1948 – December 13, 2022

In Memoriam

Patrick F. “Tex” Gorden, Jr., 74

December 2, 1948 – December 13, 2022

MARYLAND – Patrick F. “Tex” Gorden, Jr., who served for many years as a locomotive engineer for The Cooperstown and Charlotte Valley Railroad, passed away early Tuesday morning, December 13, 2022, at Strong Memorial Hospital at the University of Rochester Medical Center, following a valiant battle with cancer. He was 74.

Born December 2, 1948, at home on South Delaware Street in the Village of Stamford, Tex – as he was known by so many – was the son of Patrick F. and Anna (Kardokas) Gorden.

A graduate of St. Stanislaus Kostka School in Brooklyn, Tex later attended Texas Tech University and earned a bachelor’s degree in metallurgy and aeronautics.

Tex proudly served his country in both the United States Army and the Air National Guard. On April 11, 1967, he enlisted in the US Army and served overseas with A Battery, 7th Battalion, 18th Artillery. Sgt. Gorden was later transferred to and served with the US Army Reserves until April 10, 1973. On January 11, 1977, he enlisted with the Air National Guard of Massachusetts and honorably served until October 4, 1978.

For 24 years, Tex worked as a locomotive engineer with The Cooperstown and Charlotte Valley Railroad based in Milford. In the early 1990s, he met Denna J. Harris at The Bold Dragoon in Cooperstown. The two enjoyed their love for the railroad, and were married May 19, 2000, in the Freight House of the railroad in Milford. Together they served the railroad, with Tex also sitting as a member of the Board of Directors of The Leatherstocking Railway Historical Society and the Leatherstocking Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society. Tex also enjoyed racing cars, and last drove car #36 with the Mohawk Valley Vintage Dirt Modified Series.

Tex is survived by his wife of 22 years, Denna J. Gorden of Maryland; his older sister, Geraldine Dwarica (Len) of North Guilford, Connecticut, and three nephews. He is further survived by his wife’s siblings and their families: Donna Kemp (Steve) of LaCrosse, Wisconsin, Darlene Bennett (Walter “Wick”) of Vero Beach, Florida, Janet Snyder (Jack) of Fly Creek, Martha Harris of Cooperstown, Margaret Hunt (Dale) of Gilbertsville, John Harris (Karen) of Milford, Andrew Harris (Karen) of Erhard, Minnesota, sister-in-law, Jean Harris of Middlefield, and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his father-in-law, William J. Harris (September 10, 1997); his mother-in-law, Barbara C. Harris (March 7, 2020); and two brothers-in-law, Thomas Michael Harris (June 13, 2012) and Joseph Harris (May 25, 2021).

Interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.

As a way to honor Tex’s memory, memorial donations may be made to the Cooperstown and Charlotte Valley Railroad, 136 East Main Street, Milford, NY 13807 or the Susquehanna SPCA, 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Cooperstown, NY 13326.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.