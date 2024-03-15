In Memoriam

Patrick H. Meanor

1938-2024

PATRICK H. MEANOR

(Photo provided)

ONEONTA—Patrick H. Meanor, a long-term professor of remarkable distinction, lost his battle with brain cancer on March 14, 2024 at Chestnut Park in Oneonta.

Pat grew up in Elyria, Ohio, receiving his bachelor’s degree from John Carroll University and both his master’s and doctoral degrees from Kent State University.

Dr. Meanor began his teaching career at SUNY Oneonta in 1973, spending many years as an English education professor. In doing so, Pat authenticated and enabled the teaching careers of many English teachers, primarily throughout the Eastern United States. When English education became a part of the English Department at SUNY Oneonta he continued his almost 50-year career there.

Dr. Meanor concluded his career as a Distinguished Teaching Professor, the highest non-administrative position in the SUNY system. Among his many extracurricular accomplishments, he was the long-term chairman of the SUNY Chancellor’s Award Committee, acknowledging the academic excellence of the foremost SUNY Oneonta educators. He leaves behind an enormous number of students and professional colleagues whose lives were made better because of his exemplary efforts.

Pat’s love for Brahms and poetry was matched only by his love for Paris, perhaps the only city perfectly able to embody a sonnet and a sonata in tandem. He was loved by students who knew him, friends who knew him well and a sincerely lucky few who knew him best. In every way, he will be dearly missed by all and we are all thankful for the good fortune of having him in our lives.

Dr. Meanor was specifically preceded in death by his parents, Thelma and Albert Meanor; his brother, Dr. Timothy Meanor; and his nephew, Christopher. He is survived by his nieces, Kathy and Mary, and nephews Curtis and Tim.

Donations can be made in Dr. Meanor’s honor to the International Keyboard Institute and Festival at www.ikif.org

Arrangements are by the Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home, Oneonta.

Please visit www.grummonsfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence in memory of Dr. Meanor.