In Memoriam Phyllis J. Estes, 89 March 20, 1933 – October 19, 2022

In Memoriam

Phyllis Jane Estes

ONEONTA – Phyllis Jane Estes, 89, of Oneonta, passed from this life on October 19, 2022.

Phyllis was born on March 20, 1933 at Bassett Hospital the daughter of the late William and Ruth Johnson Smith. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son Michael Jackson on April 25, 1966, a granddaughter Jessica Bass on July 10, 2002 and a brother Bill.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years Steve Estes, children Raymon Jackson, Sherry (Chris) Bass, Mark Jackson, step children Jean (Dan) Byrne, Kate (Joel) Hawn, Amy (James) Kang, David (Patty) Estes, 11 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, many cousins, nieces nephews and dear friends.

In her early years in Cooperstown, Phyllis was involved as a Pack Secretary of the Boy Scouts, the fire department auxiliary, and the VFW Auxiliary.

After coming to personal faith in Christ at the Former Toddsville Baptist Church in 1975, her life took a different direction. She and Steve were married August 3, 1985, and she served the Lord as head of the kitchen at the former Susquehanna Valley Baptist Church until 2007. She assumed a new role of ministry as the Pastor’s wife at the West Davenport Free Baptist Church until her death. It was not uncommon to see many folks gathered around Phyllis at Soup and Salad community events.

Phyllis was a mentor to many ladies over the years. She had experienced so much pain over the years that very few people could share something with her she could not feel, understand and help. She will be missed by many for her kind ways and wise words. We thank so many who were dear friends to her and Steve over the years.

A memorial service will be held at the West Davenport Free Baptist Church 191 Charlotte Creek Road, Oneonta, NY on Saturday October 29th at 1:00 PM. The family will greet visitors from 12:00 Pm to 1:00 PM prior to the services.