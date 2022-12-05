In Memoriam Richard R. Card, 73 August 22, 1949 – December 2, 2022.

In Memoriam

Richard R. Card

HARTWICK – Richard R. Card, 73, of Hartwick, New York, passed away December 2, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loved ones after a long battle with cancer.

Richard was born on August 22, 1949 the son of Mildred and Garieth card.

Richard was pre-deceased by his parents, three brothers, one sister, and one brother in law.

Richard retired from SUNY Oneonta New York after almost 30 yrs. He also retired retiring from Milford central school after that.

Richard was loved and cherished by his family. He is survived by his wife, Marion Card, four children and their spouses, Tina and (Tom) Olivera, Raymond Clapper, Vickie and (Perry)Maraglio, Rickie and (Corlissa)Card, as well as 10 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren, as well as three sisters and three sister-in-law’s.

Richard was a private man who loved his family and his animals. He was a fan of Elvis and enjoyed hunting fishing and camping.

To honor Richard’s memory, there will be a celebration of his life on December 11th from 1-4pm at The Creek Side Station, located at 3193 NY 205, Hartwick NY. We invite everyone who knew him to attend and remember his wonderful life.