In Memoriam

Robert G. Schuermann

1934-2025

ROBERT G. SCHUERMANN

(Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN—Robert G. Schuermann, 90, of Cooperstown, New York, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2025 surrounded by family and under the compassionate care of Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, North Carolina.

Born on May 5, 1934 in Tenafly, New Jersey, to Anton and Helen Schuermann, Bob’s life was one full of love, laughter, family, and adventure. He graduated from Tenafly High School in 1952, where he had already captured the heart of his future bride and lifelong partner, Linda Haase. Together, they shared a life of love and companionship before Linda’s passing just months ago, on their 65th wedding anniversary, October 3, 2024.

A man with a joyful spirit and a twinkle in his eye, Bob always knew how to make those around him laugh, often spinning a good story to ensure others shared in his joy. He served in the U.S. Army and played professional baseball for the Corning Red Sox before embarking on a long career in banking in New York and New Jersey. But it was in 1980, when he and Linda moved to Cooperstown, New York, that he truly found his heart’s home. Enchanted by the village’s charm and the surrounding beauty of nature, Cooperstown became the place where Bob and his family built lasting memories.

Bob was a storyteller at heart, always ready to share tales from his childhood, especially those of mischievous adventures with his brothers and sister. He found great joy in reminiscing about the hours spent fishing and hunting with his brothers, as well as with lifelong friends Bob and Ed, wading through rivers and hiking in the woods. Otsego Lake eventually became his favorite place to weave stories and build memories, whether he was fishing, hunting, boating, raising animals with his children, or snowmobiling.

Nothing brought Bob more happiness than his grandchildren. Whether it was attending their sporting events, concerts, dance recitals, or graduations, Bob’s face would light up with pride. The love he had for his grandchildren was immeasurable, and he delighted in taking them on boat rides across Otsego Lake, nature walks to nearby streams, numerous day trips throughout the region, and teaching them how to call turkeys in the woods. These moments will forever be etched in their hearts.

Bob was predeceased by his beloved wife, Linda; his parents; and his in-laws, Paul and Corinne Haase. He is survived by his son, Matthew, and his wife Maureen of Cooperstown, New York; his daughter, Betsy Streek, of Richlands, North Carolina; his grandchildren, Matthew, Margaret, Jennifer, Meagan, and Melissa; his brother-in-law, Hal Saydah, and family of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; his brother, Bud, and family of Washington Township, New Jersey; his brother, Gary, and Venta and family of South Yarmouth, Massachusetts; and Linda’s brother, Norman, and Kitty Haase and family of Glen Mills, Pennsylvania. He was also predeceased by his sister, Audrey Saydah, his brother, Ed, and wife Karen, and his sister-in-law, Audrey Schuermann.

In honor of Bob and Linda’s incredible life together, their children invite friends and family to celebrate with family on Saturday, May 17, from 3-6 p.m. at 71 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. It will be an afternoon to share stories, laugh, and reflect, just as Bob and Linda would have wanted.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, North Carolina, or Helios Care in Oneonta, New York, and that you take a moment to thank your local hospice care providers for their dedicated and compassionate work.