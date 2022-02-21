In Memoriam Robert O. Schorf, 74 January 26, 1948 – February 6, 2022

In Memoriam

MILFORD – Robert O. Schorf, know as “Bob” to many was a long-time resident of Milford and passed away unexpectedly Sunday afternoon, February 6, 2022, at his home in Milford. He was 74.

Raised on Long Island, he was born January 26, 1948, in Port Jefferson the son of Oscar and Elizabeth Schorf. After graduating from Newfield High School in Centereach, he attended Suffolk County Community College.

Bob was a member of the New Village Congregational Church of Lake Grove and on January 27, 1968, Bob and Donna Varney were united in marriage. They resided on Long Island until moving to Milford in 1973.

Bob was employed at Stony Brook University and at SUNY Oneonta as a Technical Specialist in the Instructional Resources Center (IRC). In his retirement he was active in the community, serving as Town Councilman and as chairman of the Board of Assessment Review for the Town of Milford.

Bob will be remembered for always helping someone in need and putting others first.

Throughout his life, Bob was well-known and respected as a guy who could fix just about anything. This was truly a gift for which his family and friends were extremely grateful.

Bob became a member of the Leatherstocking Railway Historical Society and was a faithful and dedicated volunteer for 23 years. He was an integral part in the day-to-day operations of the Cooperstown and Charlotte Valley Railroad in Milford and became the “go-to-guy” when anything mechanical or electrical needed fixing, be it something with one of the engines or cars, or in one of the buildings. He will be sorely missed by everyone associated with the railroad in Milford.

Bob raised sunflowers and pumpkins for many years on a five-acre patch near his home, and sold them every summer and fall at The Country Dooryard, in Milford. He often stated, “sunflowers bring smiles to people’s faces.” He also enjoyed cutting down Christmas trees on his property and giving them away free to people in need during the holidays.

In his free time Bob enjoyed listening to bluegrass music, fishing, hunting, long walks, family gatherings, and photography. He also earned his pilot license and enjoyed flying. Occasionally he would take his children with him on flights.

Bob will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 54 years, Donna Schorf, and their three children, his daughters Jennifer Schorf of Cobleskill, Christie Schorf-Miller and her husband, James of Mount Vision, and his son Robert Schorf and his wife, Ellen of Laurens, and two grandchildren, Jerry Schorf and Phoenix Miller.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, Oscar and Elizabeth Schorf and his sister, Jeanette Schorf.

Family and Friends are welcome to pay their respects from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Milford United Methodist Church. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. at the church and will be conducted jointly by: Pastor Deokryeol Bak, of the Milford United Methodist Church and Pastor Stephen Fournier, of the Milford Center Community Bible Church. Masks will be required.

The service of committal and burial will be later this spring in the Hartwick Seminary Cemetery.

As an alternative to flowers, expressions of sympathy in the form of memorial donations may be made to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York (for need in Otsego County) and the Leatherstocking Railway Historical Society.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.