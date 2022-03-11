In Memoriam Sarah Bolton Tarr, 89 Jan. 10, 1933 – March 9, 2022

In Memoriam

“A mother’s love is boundless, one that reverberates and echoes in both light and dark”

COOPERSTOWN – Sarah “Sally” Bolton Tarr, a long-time resident of Cooperstown, well-known and loved throughout the community, passed away peacefully with family by her side in the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Fairfax Nursing Center in Fairfax, Virginia. She was 89.

Born Sarah Jane Bolton on January 10, 1933, in Geneva, she was a daughter of Henry Michael Bolton, Jr. and Ruth Elizabeth (Martin) Bolton. She grew up in a lovely, lakeside home on Lochland Road, with a swing and apple trees in the backyard. She attended St. Stephens Elementary School, where she set the city-wide sixth-grade record for the 60-yard dash – even beating the fastest boys! Sarah graduated from the St. Francis DeSales High School; while there, she was a cheerleader and a member of the glee club. In those years, she and her friends formed the Uga Ugga Boo Ugga Boo Boo Uga club.

She received an associate’s degree from Penn Hall Junior College in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. Her degree was in Secretarial Skills, which would prove to serve her well. Her shorthand, a skill few have these days, was impeccable, neat, and easy to read.

On March 8, 1956, Sarah married Bernard “Jack” Davis Tarr, Sr. in Geneva and they settled in Waterloo to raise their family. Besides providing a lovely home for her husband and five children, she was also able to pursue her profession, while playing an active role in the community. She worked at the First National Bank of Waterloo and was employed for several years at Gould’s Pumps in Seneca Falls. Her many volunteer activities included Den Mother in Cub Pack 71, Heart Drive neighborhood captain, Taylor-Brown Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Little League mothers’ softball team, and the Rosary Society of St Mary’s Church, where she was an active and devout parishioner. One of her favorite hobbies was marksmanship. She was a crack shot on the Seneca Falls Sporterifle Team, setting records and earning trophies.

In 1970, the family moved to Fairport for a short time, where Sarah worked at the Office of the Otetiana Council, Boy Scouts of America Council.

In 1974, the Tarr family moved to Cooperstown and settled into a house on Main Street. Sarah made this home a warm, welcoming, and loving place where countless, lasting memories have formed for family and friends. Sarah loved to entertain and numerous family milestones and community events were marked by large, festive gatherings in her home.

For many years, Sarah served as an administrative secretary and court clerk for the Otsego County Family Court, New York State Unified Court System, 6th Judicial District at the Otsego County Courthouse in Cooperstown. For some of that time, she served The Honorable Joseph A. Mogavero, Jr. when he was Family and County Court Judge in Otsego County.

Sarah’s community service continued in Cooperstown, as well. She was a faithful and dedicated communicant, eucharistic minister, and member of the Bereavement Committee of St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Roman Catholic Church in Cooperstown. She was a volunteer and dedicated supporter of the Glimmerglass Festival for many years, even reaching back to its beginnings in the high school auditorium. Sarah also contributed her talents to the activities of the Republican Women’s Club.

For years, Sarah gave of herself to people in need, providing support and succor to many friends when they needed it most. Her legacy will include the many lives she touched and the hearts where she continues to reside.

Sarah is survived by her sister, Suzanne Mary Bolton Best, and husband the Hon. Robert P Best of Gloversville; five children, Andrew Michael Tarr, and wife, Cara Panzarella-Tarr of Arlington, Virginia, Susan “Suzy” Mulligan and husband, Michael of Herndon, Virginia, Jonathan “Jack” Christian Tarr and wife, Jennifer of Holly Springs, North Carolina, Bernard “Jake” Davis Tarr, Jr. and wife, Carrington of Washington, DC, and Nancy Jane Tarr Wager and husband, Patrick Wager of Cooperstown; thirteen grandchildren, Valerie Caitlin Tarr, Harrison Andrew Tarr, Hannah Marilyn Tarr, Lauren Emily McManus Cronin and husband Edward Cronin, Sophie Elizabeth McManus, Genevieve Celeste McManus, Alexandria Davis Tarr, Sterling Martin Tarr, Evan Davis Tarr, Margaret Carrington (Cate) Tarr, Louise Jane (Laney) Tarr, Henry Davis Wager and Naomi Eleanor Wager; and two step-grandchildren, Daniel Baker Mulligan and Alison Jane Mulligan. She is also missed by her great-grandchildren, Avalynn, Gavin, and Emilie, nieces and nephews, Kate (Peter), Bob (predeceased) (Lisa) and Meredith (Babette), Linda (Brian), Bill (Kerry) and Tom, grandnieces and grandnephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard “Jack” Davis Tarr, Sr. who died July 25, 2001.

Calling hours will be from 4 pm to 7 pm on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 am Saturday, March 19, 2022, at St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Roman Catholic Church in Cooperstown, with Fr. Michael Cambi, pastor officiating.

The Service of Committal and Burial will be later this spring in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Index.

As an alternative to flowers, please consider a memorial donation to: Glimmerglass Festival, Development Department, PO Box 191, Cooperstown, NY 13326 or LEAF Inc, 189 Main Street, Suite 101, Oneonta NY 13820.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.