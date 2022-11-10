In Memoriam Stephen Michael Pindar, 70 March 19, 1952 – October 28, 2022

In Memoriam

ONEONTA – Stephen Michael Pindar, 70, of Oneonta passed away unexpectedly Friday, October 28, 2022, at Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital, Cooperstown.

He was born March 19, 1952 in Cooperstown, the son of the late C. Richard and Patricia (Cross) Pindar.

Steve graduated from Oneonta High School, Class of 1970, and then received his Business Administration degree from SUNY Delhi.

As a younger man, Steve enjoyed water skiing on Goodyear Lake and worked in the family’s auto part business, Cross Supply.

On August 7, 1992 Steve married Lisa Rumenapp. While raising his family, Steve was a Little League coach, 2nd Ward Alderman, helped establish The Lord’s Table, and did mission work in the Dominican Republic.

While in the Dominican Republic children were playing baseball barefoot without equipment and uniforms. Having watched this, he was determined to change that. From that experience, Roberto’s Kids was born. Today, more than 20 years later, well-worn baseball equipment and uniforms have been distributed to underprivileged children globally. In 2008, he received the Alumnus of Merit award at SUNY Delhi for his works.

Steve was the community director for the Oneonta Tigers and was the general manager for the Oneonta Outlaws. While with the Oneonta Outlaws he was the New York Collegiate Baseball League president. Most recently you would find Steve, and his signature red sneakers, at The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

Steve is survived by his loving wife, Lisa Pindar of Oneonta; three children, Jillian (Christopher) Eastman of East Syracuse, Josh (Lindsey) Rumenapp of Oneonta, and Christopher Pindar of Oneonta; two grandchildren, Alexander and Abigail Eastman; and several extended family members.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 4 in the Bookhout Funeral Home, 357 Main Street, Oneonta from 5-8 p.m.

A celebration of life will be held at The Oneonta Boys and Girls Club, 70 River Street, Oneonta at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 5.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Roberto’s Kids, 55 Union Street, Oneonta, NY 13820.

To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.bookhoutfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by the Bookhout Funeral Home, Oneonta.