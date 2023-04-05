In Memoriam Stephen Timothy Kilty 1933-2023

In Memoriam

Stephen Timothy Kilty

COOPERSTOWN—Stephen Timothy Kilty, almost 90, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2023 after a long, happy life filled with his family, his Catholic faith, work, golf, and travel.

Tim was born in Stillwater, Minnesota on June 7, 1933 to Stephen MacGregor Kilty and Harriet Ryden. He attended the Stillwater High School and was involved in many sports, helping the Stillwater Ponies to a sectional championship in basketball in 1951 as a senior. As the salutatorian of his graduating high-school class, he was awarded a scholarship to attend Princeton University where he majored in economics and music, graduating in 1955. He was an avid golfer and met the love of his life, Dorothea Laura Simonet, at the Stillwater Country Club. They married in July 1955 and he was promptly drafted into the U.S. Army. Stationed in Chicago, he served in the Counter Intelligence division for two years with an honorable discharge. He began his career as a successful salesman with 3M and other manufacturing industries in the “steel belt,” moving frequently around the Midwest from St. Paul, Minnesota to Cincinnati, Ohio, Columbus, Ohio, Sharon, Pennsylvania, and Dallas, Texas, settling in the Cleveland area in Bay Village, Ohio in 1968. He co-owned Elyria Spring Co. for the last 15 years of his career.

His love of golf and mowing the lawn evolved into an interest in golf course greens management and the rules of golf. Once the “nest” was empty, he and Dorothy became experts in the rules of golf and ruled at both amateur and professional tournaments including several U.S. Open Golf Championships. Tim was appointed to the Executive Committee of the U.S. Golf Association in 1995 and served on the Greens Committee. He travelled to many nations to organize and rule at international golf tournaments in Asia, Europe, and South America.

He retired to Spring Island, South Carolina in 1999, enjoyed birdwatching, and became a Master Naturalist. He volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, Savannah Wildlife Refuge and the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Savannah, Georgia. In 2016, he relocated to Cooperstown, New York to spend his final years near his daughter under the care of the wonderful staff at the Clara Welch Thanksgiving Home and AO Fox Nursing Home.

Tim had a wonderful sense of humor and a quick mind. He had nicknames for everyone, so the family created nicknames for him. We will miss you Grampa Putt-Putt. Rest in Peace with Mom and Mary.

He is predeceased by his wife, Dorothy, and his daughter, Mary Claire. He is survived by his sister, Anne Wiberg of Des Plaines, Illinois; daughter, Laura Kilty (Bruce Kramer) of Cooperstown; his son, David Kilty (Marie) of Centennial, Colorado; his grandchildren, Anna Kramer, Madeline Kramer, Evelyn Kilty, and Ian Kilty; and nephews John Timothy Wiberg and Benjamin Wiberg.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Roman Catholic Church in Cooperstown, with the Very Rev. Michael G. Cambi, pastor, officiating. The Service of Committal and Burial with Military Honors will follow in Lakewood Cemetery, Cooperstown.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Habitat for Humanity.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.